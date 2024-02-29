Who was Maggie McKethan? Tributes pour in as beloved Fox 26 producer passes away 

On February 25, 2024, a prominent reporter and Fox 26 producer, Maggie McKethan, passed away at the age of 38, leaving her co-workers, audience, and the Houston sports community in mourning.

So far, the cause of Maggie McKethan’s untimely demise remains undisclosed, as per BNN Breaking. However, the news outlet confirmed that the news was shared earlier this week during a morning broadcast of Fox 26. Later, colleague Nate Griffin also posted on X.

In the wake of her death, audiences and other colleagues shared their tributes online.

Maggie McKethan was an alumna of the University of Mississippi

According to BNN Breaking, Maggie McKethan joined Fox 26 Houston in 2015 as an associate producer fresh out of college but quickly got promoted to producer. Throughout her journalism career, she covered important events, including Hurricane Harvey, the Santa Fe school shooting, and Houston Astros World Series parades, among others.

She was producer of Fox 26’s 8 a.m. program, Houston’s Morning Show. She also founded other notable Fox 26 shows, including The Isiah Factor Uncensored, News Edge, and The Nightcap, as reported by mikemcguff.com.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Maggie McKethan attended the University of Mississippi, where she graduated with a bachelor of arts in journalism and public relations with a minor in Spanish. During her time at the school, she interned at the National Public Relations Association of Mississippi, Athletics Media Relations, and Newswatch Channel 99.

A native of Bayou State, Louisiana, Maggie also attended St. Thomas More Catholic High School and was a varsity soccer and basketball player, along with being a dancer, writer, editor, and more.

McKethan, who also identified as an anchor, co-host, teleprompter, and cameraperson, also worked at Dixie Dance Company as an instructor and interim studio manager.

The late journalist was also an employee at CLM Equipment in the role of administrative assistant and communications specialist. McKethan also worked as a keyholder and sales and visual associate at J. Crew.

Internet pays tribute to Maggie McKethan

In the aftermath of Maggie McKethan’s sudden passing, colleagues, the audience, and netizens flooded social media with tributes. For instance, Fox 26 morning host Melissa Wilson wrote on Facebook, “I already miss her so much. It will NEVER be the same again without her. She was fuller than life itself.”

Fox 26 reporter Sherman Desselle wrote on X how Maggie was “one of my first cheerleaders in Houston,” who “took her job seriously, but also knew how to have fun.”

“She gave me opportunities to shine, and I’m grateful We’ll miss you, for sure," Desselle added.

Here are some of the other messages from social media.

Maggie McKethan was also a licensed media member responsible for covering the Astros, Texans, Rockets, Dynamo, and Dash. Her sudden death has left behind a void in the Houston and Fox 26 community.