Who makes Trident missiles? British nuclear submarine missile launch fails second time, crashing into ocean

Britain's nuclear submarine missile launch failed for the second time in a row as a Trident missile misfired and crashed into the ocean only yards away from the HMS Vanguard submarine that launched it. The failed test, which occurred on January 30 off of the coat of Florida, was reportedly confirmed by the Ministry of Defense on February 21.

This is Britain's second nuclear launch test to fail consecutively after a Trident missile, launched from HMS Vengeance, veered off course and automatically self-destructed in June 2016.

The Trident II D5 missiles are developed by the American company Lockheed Martin. Started in March 1995, the company has its headquarters in North Bethesda, Maryland in Washington D.C.

American aerospace company Lockheed Martin specializes in designing Trident missiles

According to their website, Lockheed Martin is a "leading global security and aerospace company, ensuring those we serve always stay ahead of ready in the defense industry."

The Trident II D5 missile is dubbed a "fleet ballistic missile" first deployed in 1990. It is currently aboard OHIO-class and British Vanguard-class submarines and has successfully achieved 188 test launches since its design completion in 1989, as per the website.

Expand Tweet

The 44-foot missile, which was fired on January 30, was supposed to travel 3,700 miles from the Florida coast to an impact point in the mid-Atlantic, halfway between Brazil and West Africa, as reported by The Sun.

The crew reportedly performed their doomsday drill perfectly, and the Trident II missile was propelled into the air by compressed gas in the launch tube. But its first-stage boosters reportedly did not ignite, causing the missile to crash into the ocean and sink. A source from the test reportedly told The Sun:

“It left the submarine but it just went plop, right next to them.”

The 58-ton missiles, fitted with dummy warheads, did not damage the HMS Vanguard submarine. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key were on board the submarine to witness the test.

Expand Tweet

The UK has fired 12 Trident missiles since the missiles entered the Royal Navy's arsenal in 1994 and has been successful each time, barring the two consecutive failures. Then-PM Theresa May and her government were accused of attempting to cover up the 2016 launch failure due to the impending vote on renewing the UK's nuclear deterrent.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed an "anomaly occurred" during the January 30 launch

According to The Independent, the Labour Party called for assurances over the effectiveness of the nuclear deterrent once reports of the failed launch became public knowledge. Shadow defence secretary John Healy said:

“Reports of a Trident test failure are concerning. The Defence Secretary will want to reassure Parliament that this test has no impact on the effectiveness of the UK’s deterrent operations.”

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed on Tuesday, February 20, that while an "anomaly occurred" during the test, the nuclear deterrent remains "effective." A spokesperson for the MoD said:

“The test has reaffirmed the effectiveness of the UK’s nuclear deterrent, in which we have absolute confidence. During the test an anomaly occurred. The UK’s nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective.”

Expand Tweet

A written report detailing the incident about Britain's nuclear deterrent is expected to be laid in front of the House of Commons on February 21. Officials have stated that no further details regarding the test will be made public on grounds of "national security."

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE