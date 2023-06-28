Who is Malik Shabazz? Detroit community unites to pray for activist who is on life support 

A Detroit community activist, Malik Shabazz, recently suffered a massive heart attack and has been on life support in the hospital since Monday, June 26, 2023. As the founder of the New Black Panther Party fought for his life in the hospital, many cops, politicians, and the general public gathered outside to pray for him.

Furthermore, the citizens and leaders of the Detroit community also set up a vigil for Malik Shabazz near the hospital, which saw more than 100 people turn up.

"This brother has always come out for the community, and now the community is coming out for him. What you're seeing here is an outpouring of love," said Rev. W.J. Rideout, an active organizer of the vigil.

Shabazz is known for leading protests and organizing gatherings for the city's residents. He has been working against violence and crime in Detroit and raising awareness about missing cases and unsolved crimes. At the moment, the activist is admitted to the Henry Ford Hospital.

All you should know about Malik Shabazz

As more than 100 people gathered at Malik Shabazz’s vigil to pray for his health and quick recovery, several people talked about his work for the community and city. Others, like Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, also called him “one of the strongest men” he knows.

Malik’s wife, Akilah Redmond, also claimed that whatever the activist does, he does for his city.

"He has truly dedicated his life to others, to the service of others. He believes what the world needs now is love, sweet love. It's the only thing," she said.

Malik, whose real name is Malik Zulu Shabazz, was born with the name Paris Lewis. His career as an activist began when he became a member of the Nation of Islam, an organization founded in the US for the African diaspora. At the time, he organized a group of NOI supporters in Howard and was often slammed for making offensive racist comments.

Malik also started the New Black Panther Party in 1994 after he was ousted from NOI for his anti-Semitic comments. Being an attorney by profession, he is also the current National President of the Black Lawyers of Justice.

Having graduated from Howard University and Howard University School of Law, the activist was also named the “Young Lawyer of the Year,” in 1996 by the National Bar Association.

Malik Shabazz also came into the spotlight in May 2007, when he was prevented from entering Canada for a minor criminal record. He had been invited there by Black Youth Taking Action to speak at a rally.

In 2015, he also organized protests in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray, an African-American man who passed away while in the custody of the Baltimore police.

At the moment, neither the hospital authorities nor the family members have spoken up on the latest condition of the activist, as his followers continue to pray day and night for his quick recovery.

