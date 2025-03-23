Who is Malik Yoba married to? Children and all you need to know amid his “non-white man” identity shift

Malik Yoba has sparked an online conversation with his recent remarks on race and his “non-white man” identity shift. The 57-year-old American actor and activist took to Instagram on March 22, 2025, to share his views.

In the video, reposted by The Shade Room, Yoba stated that he no longer aligns with the label of "Black" or "person of color." Instead, he announced that he now identifies simply as a “non-white man" and encouraged others of non-Caucasian ethnicity to do the same.

"America? I’ve decided that I’m no longer a Black man. I’m no longer a person of color, BIPOC, none of that s**t...what I am is a non-white man. And I think we should all just start calling ourselves non-white. So, they’re gonna have to figure it out," Malik Yoba stated.

Abdul-Malik Kashie Yoba, known as Malik Yoba, is a well-known figure in Hollywood. Yoba tied the knot with actress Cat Wilson on December 21, 2003, and has three children, Dena, Josiah, and Pria Yoba, from his previous relationship. Although he keeps his family life private, Yoba has often expressed his pride in his children's achievements through interviews and social media.

In the March 22 video, Yoba elaborated on his perspective as a critique of contemporary racial discussions. His remarks seem to respond to the ongoing rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in corporate and political spaces.

By encouraging marginalized groups to adopt the term “non-white,” he suggested how it could expose systemic biases and force institutions to confront their prejudices.

“Let them rebuke that. Let them refute it.Let them come up with something that just says we like all non-whites. Excuse me. We don’t like all non-whites," he added.

Malik Yoba opens up about supporting trans women, says he is “trans attracted”

"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" Screening - Source: Getty

Malik Yoba has consistently used social media to advocate for racial equality and the rights and dignity of transgender individuals. As reported by People on September 4, 2019, the Cool Runnings actor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating:

"I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted."

Malik Yoba's message was in response to a viral video of a man named Maurice "Reese" Willoughby defending his transgender girlfriend.

In his post, Yoba shared his frustration and sadness over the discrimination faced by transgender individuals. He condemned the transphobia and hatred evident in the video, stating how this type of hate needs to be openly named, faced, and actively addressed by "Black folks."

"This video is another heartbreaking example of the homophobia, transphobia, hatred, and hypocrisy WE as Black folks, BLACK MEN in particular, have to NAME, FACE, and CALL OUT and do the work to heal!!!" Yoba wrote.

Malik Yoba commended Maurice Willoughby for his courage, acknowledging how he stood firm in his “choice to love who he loved.” Yoba contrasted Willoughby’s confidence with the intolerance displayed by the men in the video, who "haven't been taught BY US that love is love and acceptance of Trans love is ok."

"TRANS PEOPLE DESERVE LOVE AND RESPECT AS DO THOSE OF US THAT LOVE THEM!!" he added.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Yoba acknowledged that he, too, is “trans attracted” and has experienced the “self-imposed shame” that often accompanies it.

"I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it's time to speak up," Yoba added.

His statement underscores his commitment to fostering acceptance and encouraging open conversations about love and identity.

At present, Malik Yoba is busy with his company, Yoba Development, founded in 2017 to provide young people of color access to the real estate industry.

