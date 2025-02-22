Trans actress Hunter Schafer has revealed that her new passport lists her as 'male' following Trump's executive order recognizing only two genders (male and female). The actress voiced her concerns about potential difficulties while traveling abroad. Schafer is known for playing Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games prequel.

The order states that the genders "are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality." It also rules that federal documents such as passports will always represent the s*x assigned at birth.

In an eight-minute TikTok video (dated February 21), Schafer revealed that her s*x has been changed to 'male' in her new passport. She had applied for a new one after losing her previous one while shooting in Barcelona, Spain. Holding up her new passport on camera, she said:

"My initial reaction to this, because our president is a lot of talk, was like, 'I'll believe it when I see it' and today I saw it on my new passport. I was shocked. I was shocked. I don't know, I just didn't think it was actually going to happen."

Schafer further explained that she had updated her driving license and passport when she was a teenager but never updated her birth certificate. Despite her previous passport listing her as female, the new one now designates her as male.

"I just feel like it's important to share, it's not just talk [from the administration]. This is real and it's happening. No one, no matter their circumstance, no matter how wealthy or white or pretty or whatever is excluded. This is real. I also want to say, I don't give a f**k that they put an M on my passport. It doesn't change really anything about me or my transness however, it does make life a little harder," Schafer added.

Hunter Schafer is a Hollywood actress known for her roles in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and the HBO series, Euphoria. In The Hunger Games prequel, she played Tigris Snow, an ally to the franchise's protagonist, Katniss Everdeen, in Mockingjay Part 2. However, she did not star in the first four films of the franchise.

Hunter Schafer claims to highlight "the reality of the situation" through her video

Hunter Schafer - Source: Getty

In her TikTok video, Hunter Schafer shared her experience of receiving her new passport in detail. The Euphoria actress alleged that since her birth certificate was never updated from the s*x assigned to her at birth, the passport offices may have used the same information to list her as "male."

Speaking further about the situation, Schafer added that her intention is to spread awareness about the reality. She recognized her “privilege as a celebrity trans woman who is white" and explained that she wanted to address this for “other trans women who this might also be happening to.”

"I'm not making this post to fearmonger, or to create drama or receive consolation. I don't need it. But I do think it's worth posting to sort of note the reality of the situation. (...) Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I'm never gonna stop being trans. A letter and a passport can't change that, and f**k this administration," Schafer said.

She also recalled Trump's executive order recognizing only male and female genders assigned at birth. The actress highlighted that after the order, the Bureau of Consular Affairs reportedly "froze passport applications requesting a gender marker change" or "renewals or new applications with a gender marker deferring from an applicant's gender assigned at birth."

While Hunter Schafer said she does not care about her alleged misgendering in her passport, it could make her life "harder." The actress raised concerns about allegedly having to out herself in front of border patrol officers while traveling abroad. Hunter Schafer added that she's scheduled to travel internationally next week and will find out what the change in her passport means for her then.

