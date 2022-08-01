Who was Maria Fernanda? Brazilian actress and Cecilia Meireles' daughter died aged 96

Cecilia Meireles' daughter Maria Fernanda recently passed away on July 30 in Rio de Janeiro at the age of 96. She was hospitalized before her death at Casa de Saúde São José in Humaitá.

Medical authorities revealed that she died from bacterial pneumonia. It remains unknown if she has suffered from any other health issues in the past. Detailed information related to her funeral is yet to be revealed.

Fernanda is survived by her son Luiz Heitor Fernando Meireles Gallon. She was married to Luiz Gallon from 1956 to 1963 and Oscar Araripe from 1963 to 1968.

Everything known about Maria Fernanda

Born on October 27, 1925, Maria Fernanda Meireles Correia Dias gained recognition as the daughter of poet Cecilia Meireles and for her appearances in telenovelas like Gabriela, Pai Heroi, and Dona Beija. She was celebrated as one of the greatest actors in the Brazilian theater.

Raised in Rio de Janeiro, she enrolled at the Old Vic School of Dramatic Art in Bristol, England, and studied theater. She made her debut in 1948 with Paschoal Carlos Magno's Teatro do Estudante do Brasil, playing the role of Ophelia in William Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Hoffmann Harnich.

She became well-known for her strong and peculiar voice and participated in three productions by the National Dramatic Company in 1954 including As Casadas Solteiras, Senhora dos Afogados and Cidade Murdered. She appeared in various productions of Um Bonde Chamado Desejo (A Streetcar Named Desire) by Tennessee Williams between 1962 and 1963.

Maria then went to Paris and joined a course with actor Jean Louis Barrault, and after returning to Brazil in 1965, she appeared in Santa Joana. She won the Moliere Prize for her work in O Balcao in 1970, directed by Eros Martim, and they collaborated on two other plays. Fernanda then appeared in As Tres Irmas in 1972 and Vejo Um Vulto na Janela, Me Acudan Que Sou Dozela in 1979.

Maria started her film career back in 1946 with Semper Resta Uma Esperanca followed by Luz Apagada and Carlota Joaquina – Princesa do Brasil.

Maria Fernanda's parents were well-known personalities

Maria Fernanda's mother Cecilia Meireles was a famous journalist, painter, poet, writer, and teacher. She toured America during the 40s and visited several countries. Her news columns emphasized the importance of education along with her travel stories to Portugal, Europe, Israel, India, and others.

She was known as an important poet during the second phase of Brazilian modernism and she promoted educational reform alongside advocating to establish children's libraries.

Maria's father, Fernando Correia Dias, introduced a new aesthetic vision which was later developed in Portuguese modernism. He then collaborated in periodical publications like A Satira in 1911.

