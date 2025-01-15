Who is Mark Michael Hutchinson? All about Tony Slattery's partner of almost 40 years in wake of latter's death

British comedian Tony Slattery, best known for his appearances on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, passed away at the age of 65. The news was confirmed by his longtime partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson, who added that the comedian died on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, following a heart attack on Sunday.

Hailing from North London, Slattery, born in 1959, won a scholarship to Cambridge University. There he discovered his love for theatre, joining the sketch comedy troupe Cambridge Footlights, where he met Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, and Hugh Laurie.

He is remembered for his appearances on shows and films like Just a Minute, Have I Got News for You, The Crying Game, and Peter's Friends, and hosting Saturday Night at the Movies. In his later years, he starred in Coronation Street and Ahead of the Class. Recently, Slattery toured for a comedy show and launched his podcast, Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club, in October.

Slattery met his future partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson, while performing an adaptation of Me and My Girl in the West End in 1986. They were together for nearly four decades.

Tony Slattery has credited Mark Michael Hutchinson for helping him through substance abuse

Mark Michael Hutchinson is an English theatre actor best known for his performance in the musical Blood Brothers. Hutchinson's work as Eddie in the play earned him the 1993 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

Some of Mark Michael Hutchinson's acting credits include The King and I, Mr. Cinders, Is There Life After High School?, and Oklahoma!

He met Tony Slattery when they were performing for the musical Me and My Girl in 1986. Recalling the time, Slattery, during his appearance on ITV's This Morning in 2019, gushed about Mark Michael Hutchinson, saying:

"I met him in a musical, Me and My Girl, we were both very shy and didn't speak to each for six months. Our eyes lingered just a bit too long (on one occasion) - without him I’d be dead no question about that!"

In a separate interview with The Mirror in 2019, Tony Slattery joked:

"I’ve been with Marky for 32 years. Oh god, it’s still going well. Damn him, he’s two months older than I am but looks half my age."

Through his life, Slattery battled alcoholism and drug addiction, shying away from public life in the late 1990s. In a July 2003 interview with The Guardian, the actor-comedian revealed he had a "mid-life crisis" triggered by cocaine addiction and excessive drinking.

In 2020, Slattery and Hutchinson starred in BBC Horizon's What's the Matter with Tony Slattery? The series detailed the comedian's mental health struggles, childhood trauma, and substance abuse, including his bipolar disorder.

In his April 2019 interview with the Guardian, Slattery credited surviving through his struggles to his partner Hutchinson.

"He’s kept with me when my behaviour has been so unreasonable and I can only think it’s unconditional love. He’s certainly not with me for my money – we don’t have any money. It’s the mystery of love. I’m sorry – it makes me very emotional," Slattery stated.

Both Tony and Mark kept their relationship away from the public eye.

Tony Slattery is survived by his partner Mark Michael Hutchinson. There is no official word about his funeral or memorial service.

