Who was Sherrie Hewson in Coronation Street? Explained

Sherrie Hewson, a familiar face in British television, played the character of Maureen Webster in the iconic soap opera Coronation Street from 1993 to 1997. Maureen, portrayed by Hewson, was a supermarket assistant known for her accident-prone nature and the dominance of her mother in her life.

While Maureen's storyline took various dramatic turns, including marriages and a move to Germany, Sherrie Hewson left an indelible mark on the show. In this article, we delve into Hewson's portrayal of Maureen Webster, her character's journey, and the actress' contributions to Coronation Street.

Maureen Webster's journey in Coronation Street

Sherrie Hewson’s character, Maureen Elizabeth Webster, was a four-time-married character. Her journey unfolded as a divorcee caring for her disabled mother, Maud Grimes, while working at Bettabuy in 1993.

Maureen and Reg (Image via ITV)

Unbeknownst to her, the store's manager was Reg Holdsworth, her old flame. Despite challenges, Maureen and Reg rekindled their romance and married, even running a shop together.

However, the marriage faced hurdles, leading to Maureen's divorce, and eventually, her path crossed with Bill Webster. After a series of relationships and a surprising move to Germany, Maureen's presence on Coronation Street marked an era of interesting storylines.

Sherrie Hewson's potential return

Sherrie Hewson's association with Coronation Street didn't conclude with Maureen's departure. A decade later, she made a brief return for two episodes in December 2006, emphasizing the enduring impact of her character.

Hewson, having been a regular on the ITV panel show, Loose Women, from 2003 to 2016, expressed her openness to reprising her role. Speaking to Daily Star in 2022, she revealed that her character isn't considered dead, leaving the door open for a potential return:

"I am waiting for that phone call. It would depend on what they’d do with my character. I don’t know what they’d do with Maureen now. I do still have some connections because she married Kevin’s dad Bill Webster. So there’s a storyline they could do."

Notably, the actress has also appeared in other popular soap operas such as Crossroads, Emmerdale, and Benidorm. Her portrayal of Maureen Webster in Coronation Street is a testament to the enduring legacy of the iconic soap opera.

About the soap opera

Coronation Street, commonly known as Corrie, is a British TV soap opera created by Granada Television and has been broadcast on ITV since December 9, 1960. Set in the fictional Weatherfield, inspired by inner-city Salford, England, the show revolves around life on a cobbled, terraced street.

Conceived by scriptwriter Tony Warren, the program's creation faced early rejection from ITV's founder, Sidney Bernstein. However, producer Harry Elton convinced Bernstein to produce 13 pilot episodes, leading to the show becoming a significant element of British culture.

The soap opera, influenced by kitchen-sink realism, is renowned for portraying a working-class community with humor and strong characters. Guinness World Records acknowledged it as the world's longest-running television soap opera on its 50th anniversary in 2010.

Initially airing twice a week, Coronation Street expanded to six episodes weekly in 2017. The show achieved its 10,000th episode milestone on February 7, 2020, and celebrated its 60th anniversary later that year.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the soap opera on Britbox, Prime Video, Pluto TV, and Hulu.