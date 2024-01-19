Who is leaving Coronation Street in 2024? All comings and goings explored

As the new year unfolds on the cobbles of Coronation Street, changes are afoot, with beloved characters making exits and anticipated returns. The drama that unfolded during the festive season, marked by joy and heartbreak, set the stage for significant cast changes.

While last year saw these characters overcome some of the most challenging circumstances, like Daisy Midgeley's terrible experience with a stalker and Amy Barlow’s assault by Aaron Sandford, the year 2024 will witness Corrie veterans like Paul Foreman, Alex Bain, and Lisa George leaving the beloved soap opera.

Actors returning to Coronation Street in 2024

Soap opera legend Jacqueline Leonard made a return to the iconic soap opera in the role of Linda Hancock, Joseph Brown's wealthy maternal grandmother. The character reemerged in the New Year, adding a layer of intrigue to ongoing storylines.

Fiz Dobbs, portrayed by Jennie McAlpine, has taken a temporary hiatus from Coronation Street as the actress expects her third child with her husband, Chris Farr. While Fiz is set to work in Norwick for six months, maintaining connections with her family, she should be making her return later this year.

Characters that bid goodbye

Coronation Street bids farewell to Paul Foreman, played by Peter Ash, as the character faces a losing battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). The soap collaborates with the MND Association to portray the impact of the diagnosis on Paul and his loved ones, leading to a poignant conclusion to the storyline.

After 15 years in Coronation Street, actor Alex Bain, who portrayed Simon Barlow, is also set to depart the soap opera. The circumstances of Simon's exit remain undisclosed but have been confirmed to be in the summer of 2024.

Lastly, Lisa George, known for her role as Beth Tinker, is reportedly also leaving Coronation Street after 13 years. While details of Beth's exit are yet to be revealed, it promises to bring heartache, leaving fans wondering about the character's fate.

About the soap opera

Coronation Street, often colloquially referred to as Corrie, stands as a British television soap opera originating from Granada Television and has been airing on ITV since December 9, 1960.

In a notable achievement, the drama secured its place in Guinness World Records during its 50th anniversary in 2010, earning the title of the world's longest-running television soap opera.

Set in the fictional Weatherfield, a cobbled and terraced street reminiscent of inner-city Salford, England, the show has been a cultural mainstay, developing from its initial twice-weekly broadcasts to a frequency of six episodes per week starting in 2017.

Rooted initially in kitchen-sink realism, the show has gained recognition for its portrayal of a grounded, working-class community, blending light-hearted humor with robust characterizations.

On January 24, 2022, ITV revealed plans for a significant restructuring of their evening programming, announcing that the show would permanently transition to a schedule featuring three 60-minute episodes per week starting in March 2022.

As viewers navigate through the comings and goings on the cobbles in 2024, the anticipation for each episode grows, making the show a must-watch for fans eager to see how the unfolding drama shapes the lives of its iconic characters.

Viewers in the US can watch the latest episodes of the soap opera on Hulu, Britbox, and TubiTV.