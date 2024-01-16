Ryan Thomas’ brother warned him "it'll be a nightmare" on ITV's Dancing on Ice 2024

As former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas gears up for a stint on the 2024 edition of ITV's Dancing on Ice, his brother Adam offers a candid warning about the judging experience, drawing from his encounters on Strictly Come Dancing. In an ITV interview, Ryan reflected on Adam's advice:

“He says it's going to be a nightmare! I mean, listen, he’s shown me hard work pays off and you come out of the other side stronger and more positive about yourself. As one brother finishes another has to start!”

The 39-year-old actor, famed for his role as Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, is no stranger to reality TV, having triumphed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. He has another brother, Scott, who appeared on the second series of Love Island in 2015.

Ryan Thomas’ reality TV stint and the Roxanne Pallet incident

Ryan's Celebrity Big Brother victory was not without controversy, as he became entangled in a scandal with former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallet. Dubbed 'Punchgate,' the incident led to widespread media attention.

Video footage displayed Ryan engaging in playful shadowboxing with Roxanne, who later asserted he struck her. Consequently, she chose to sleep in a spare bedroom due to the discomfort of sharing a room with him. Post-incident, Ryan received a warning, maintaining he harbored no malice in his actions.

Roxanne later opted to voluntarily exit the house. Two days post-departure, she returned for an interview with Big Brother host Emma Willis, offering an apology and acknowledging a "horrible mistake". Despite the turmoil, Ryan emerged victorious in the show.

Post-Big Brother journey

Since his Celebrity Big Brother win, Ryan has maintained a prominent presence on television, participating in shows like Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip. Notably, the former Coronation Street actor announced his departure from acting in 2021.

He has a daughter with Coronation Street co-star Tina O'Brien and two children with Lucy Mecklenburgh, whom he met in 2017 on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Dancing on Ice 2024

Adam Thomas' warning about Dancing on Ice hints at the rigorous judging standards expected on the show, emphasizing the transformative power of hard work and resilience, qualities he showcased during his own dance competition.

Dancing on Ice, a British television series presently hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, originally featured Phillip Schofield as the host from 2006 to 2023, with Christine Bleakley hosting in Willoughby's absence from 2012 to 2014.

The show involves celebrities and their professional partners engaging in figure skating performances evaluated by a panel of judges. Initially airing on ITV from January 14, 2006, to March 9, 2014, the series was later revived, returning on January 7, 2018, with Schofield and Willoughby resuming hosting duties.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean took on new roles as head judges, alongside Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo. John Barrowman succeeded Gardiner as a judge in 2020, but in October 2021, Oti Mabuse was announced as Barrowman's replacement.

The show returned for its sixteenth series in 2024, with Stephen Mulhern co-hosting alongside Willoughby after Schofield resigned from ITV in 2023. Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas appears on Dancing on Ice in 2024 with dance partner Amani Fancy as contestants.

As of January 14, 2024, fans can watch Dancing on Ice on ITV1 and ITVX every Sunday.