Top 5 Hulu films of 2023

2023 has seen the streaming industry, featuring the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Prime Videos, and many other similar platforms, cross the $1 billion industry mark. People are choosing to stream their favorite titles at their own convenience on these streaming platforms, completely changing how the audience consumed content just over a decade ago.

Keeping with the steadily increasing industry, streaming platforms have also started pouring more and more capital into their original content. This has resulted in the quality of original titles going up. These exclusive contents are where the competition for superiority lies.

With that in mind, we move towards the streaming service that we will be looking at in this article - Hulu. We have curated a list of our favorite original movies that were released on the platform throughout 2023. If you're looking for the best new titles to watch on Hulu right now, then this is exactly what you need.

Flamin' Hot, No One Will Save You and 3 more of our favorite films from Hulu this year

1) Flamin' Hot

Flamin' Hot (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Flamin' Hot is a biographical comedy-drama from the American streaming giant. Eva Longoria directed the film with a screenplay written by Linda Yvette Chávez and Lewis Colick, which was adapted from Richard Montańez's 2013 memoir, A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive.

The film starred Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Vanessa Martinez, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, and others in pivotal roles. The film premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival before releasing on Hulu and Disney+ in June 2023.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"The inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon."

2) White Men Can't Jump

White Men Can't Jump (Image via Hulu)

White Men Can't Jump is a sports comedy film that was released in May 2023. The film is directed by Calmatic Kidd II, with a screenplay written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall from a story that they developed alongside Ron Shelton. The film was a reboot of Shelton's 1992 film of the same name.

The film starred Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and others in pivotal roles. Although the film was widely considered to be a safer or more mild-down version of the original film, it was a streaming success for Hulu.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"In this modern remix of the iconic film, seemingly opposite street hoopers, Jeremy, an injury prone former star, and Kamal, a has-been prodigy, team up to take one final shot at living out their dreams."

3) No One Will Save You

No One Will Save You (Image via Hulu)

No One Will Save You is a science fiction horror thriller from the house of Hulu. Brian Duffield spearheaded the project by writing and directing while also producing the film alongside others. The film arrived as an original on September 22, 2023.

The film starred Kaitlyn Dever, Ginger Cressman, Zack Duhame, Lauren L. Murray, Elizabeth Kaluev, Geraldine Singer, and others in pivotal roles. The film was a hit among the audience and critics alike. Dever's performance and Duffiel's direction and script received special praise.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"In this captivating sci-fi psychological thriller, a young woman who’s been alienated from her community finds herself in an action-packed face-off with a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."

4) Clock

Clock (Image via Hulu)

Clock is a horror thriller film from the house of Hulu. Written and directed by Alexis Jacknow in her feature directorial debut, the film was released on April 28, 2023. It was a full-length adaptation of her 2020 short film of the same name.

The film starred Dianna Agron, Melora Hardin, Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek, Grace Porter, and others in pivotal roles. Agron's performance received praise alongside the usage of the genre to approach such a theme.

The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"..."Clock" is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children."

5) Boston Strangler

Boston Strangler (Image via Hulu)

Boston Strangler is a historical crime drama from the house of Hulu. The film is both written and directed by Matt Ruskin. The film delves into the reign of terror of one of the biggest serial killers in America in 1960s Boston, Massachusetts. The film was released on March 17, 2023.

The cast featured Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, and Alessandro Nivola as central characters, alongside Chris Cooper, Rory Cochrane, David Dastmalchian, and others in pivotal supporting roles. The film received mostly positive feedback for its historical accuracy, Knightley's performance, and the close-to-real depiction of how things transpired around the incident.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"A true-crime thriller about the reporters, Loretta Mclaughlin and Jean Cole, who broke the story of the Boston Strangler murders. As the killer claims more victims, the two pursue the investigation, putting their own lives at risk to uncover the truth."

These are our top picks among the list of films that Hulu has rolled out throughout the year. If you're a subscriber to the platform but have not yet seen any of these titles, you are definitely missing out on some of the best content the site has to offer.