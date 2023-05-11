Was Flamin' Hot owner Richard Montañez a janitor? True story explored as trailer drops 

The trailer for FLAMIN' HOT has been released, and fans can't wait to watch this highly anticipated biographical comedy-drama film. It is based on the life of Richard Montañez, the man who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos, a spicy version of the popular packaged crunchy corn puff snack.

The film stars Jesse Garcia as Richard Montañez, Annie Gonzalez as his wife Judy Montañez, Dennis Haysbert as Clarence C. Baker, Tony Shalhoub as Roger Enrico, and Emilio Rivera as Vacho Montañez. The film's trailer claims that Richard Montañez was a janitor at Frito-Lay when he came up with the idea of the product. But a recent report from the Los Angeles Times claimed that his story is false.

Recent reports claim that Flamin' Hot Cheetos was released for public consumption two years before Richard says he invented it

For years, Richard Montañez has strongly claimed that Flamin' Hot Cheetos was his brainchild, but according to the Los Angeles Times, the ex-Frito-Lay janitor's story is a lie.

An internal investigation revealed that the popular product actually hit the market several months before Richard claimed to have invented it. He had heavy conflicts with this report and Frito-Lay’s claims. In an interview with Variety, he justified his end of the story by saying:

“In that era, Frito-Lay had five divisions. I don’t know what the other parts of the country, the other divisions — I don’t know what they were doing. I’m not even going to try to dispute that lady, because I don’t know."

He further stated:

"All I can tell you is what I did. All I have is my history, what I did in my kitchen."

Distractify received a statement from Frito-Lay's parent company PepsiCo that read:

"Far from being an urban legend, Richard had a remarkable 40-plus-year career at PepsiCo and made an incredible impact on our business and employees and continues to serve as an inspiration today."

It continued:

"His insights and ideas on how to better serve Hispanic consumers were invaluable and directly resulted in the success of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. To be clear, we have no reason to doubt the stories he shares about taking the initiative to create new product ideas for the Cheetos brand, and pitching them to past PepsiCo leaders."

While this dispute remains unsolved, the upcoming film will be packed with comedy and drama, which guarantees fans a memorable watch.

Richard has been married to Judy for over 37 years. As seen in the film's trailer, the couple still resides in Rancho Cucamonga, California. They have three sons and five grandchildren. According to famouspeopletoday.com, his net worth is around $14.4 million.

FLAMIN' HOT synopsis and other details

The official synopsis of FLAMIN' HOT reads:

"FLAMIN’ HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon."

The film is directed by Eva Longoria and written by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez. It is based on the memoir A Boy, a Burrito, and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive by Richard Montañez. Its music is helmed by Marcelo Zarvos.

FLAMIN' HOT will tentatively release on June 9, 2023, on Hulu and Disney+.

