The new Pepsi Nutmeg has many folks curious to pop open a can even though their kitchen is filled with baking spices. Everyone knows that a meal is much better when Pepsi is a part of it, but this year has seen quite an increase in the popular beverage's flavor inventions.

Pepsi has launched creativity inside the can in the last 12 months. Small variations on the iconic cola seem to get folks thrilled, from flavor stacking the S'mores offering to Maple Syrup to even the Cracker Jack option from the last year. Even though these limited-time unique items might only be available temporarily, they spark interest and quench desire.

Pepsi Nutmeg is a cheeky limited-edition flavor themed by the football's cunning maneuver

The brand's "Nutmeg Royale" football promotion includes a new limited-edition flavor. Videos from the ongoing football World Cup highlight the players who have mastered these deft skills on the field. There is no reward for just staying put, much as the skills demand dedication to learn and some risk to make that first move.

Pepsi Nutmeg is intended to complement the company's "Thirsty For More" advertising campaign. The purpose of this programming is to encourage and promote people's natural curiosity. It's debatable if that surreal moment results in a certain flavor or from the desire to deviate from the ordinary, but the point is to avoid settling for the uninteresting and unoriginal.

As Gustavo Reyna Pepsi’s Senior Director, Global Marketing, said:

“Pepsi has always been known for fun and daring takes on our classic cola through the exploration of exciting flavor innovations. From Cherry to Lime to Nitro and now Nutmeg, we love pushing flavor boundaries!"

He added that Pepsi Nutmeg is another way to push boundaries as it is innovative, fun and flavorful.

People are currently anticipating their first Pepsi Nutmeg drink. Anyone who drinks that concoction of warm, nutty flavors with that sweet cola will enjoy it in a different way. However, a chocolate cake recipe or even a vanilla float may be a huge winner.

Aidan Kingerlee, PepsiCo’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement:

“Our core mission is to create more smiles. The holidays are a time to bring loved ones and friends together, and PepsiCo beverages and snacks are the perfect complements for holiday celebrations.”

Pepsi advised fans to follow them on social media for further information, though specifics on how to obtain one of these unique cans were not disclosed.

