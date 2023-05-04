"There was too much conflict": Flowers singer Miley Cyrus recalled details on Liam Hemsworth divorce

It was not long back that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were the talk of the town, first because of their passionate love affair and later because of their sudden divorce. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage and decade-long relationship broke down in 2019, and for some time, there was no clarity as to what had happened. It seemed like a mutual decision.

Over a year later, Miley Cyrus, who had moved on from the long-drawn relationship, much like her ex-husband, finally broke the silence over their marriage and eventual separation. Cyrus hinted that she and Liam were unsure about their marriage in the first place, but did it anyway after the Malibu house fire tragedy which led her to hold on to whatever was left of those fond memories.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show, Cyrus spoke about the reason for her marriage's collapse. She said:

"There was too much conflict,...When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting."

She also went on to describe the conditions under which she married the Australian actor.

"I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him"- Miley Cyrus breaks silence over her decision to marry Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had been in a relationship for a good part of a decade. They were even engaged but had no plans of marrying. The main push came when their house in Malibu burned down, destroying almost everything that Miley held dear to her. In one instance in an interview with Howard Stern, Miley revealed that she didn’t think her and Hemsworth would ever tie the knot. She said,

"We were together since 16,...Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married. But when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice...I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house."

She further explained:

"You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

Speaking about Liam's relationship with her, Miley confirmed that her song WTF Do I Know? is actually about her ex-husband. With lyrics like "I don't even miss you," Miley confirmed that the song was about Liam. She further stated,

"Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier. Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then somedays I don’t."

Liam Hemsworth moved on quite quickly, as well, and soon engaged in a passionate relationship with model Gabriella Brooks.

Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, is preparing for her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation.

