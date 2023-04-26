Clock on Hulu: Release date, air time, plot, trailer, and more details

Hulu's new sci-fi movie, Clock, is all set to air on the streaming platform on April 28, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The movie follows a young woman who decides to join a clinical trial after her friends and family pressure her into having children.

However, things do not go as expected, and her life takes a shocking turn. The movie stars Dianna Agron in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The film is helmed by Alexis Jacknow, who's also penned the screenplay.

Hulu's Clock trailer offers a peek into protagonist Ella's nightmarish world

Hulu dropped the official trailer for the film on March 30, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous gripping events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with a scene featuring protagonist Ella and her friends, who explain the importance of having kids to her.

Ella does not seem interested in having children, but she's heavily pressured by society into having one, and later decides to join a clinical trial. The trailer subsequently depicts several terrifying moments from the film without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the fans' viewing experience.

Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and scary tone that fans of sci-fi and horror would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Hulu also shared the official synopsis of the movie, which states:

''Directed and written by Alexis Jacknow, “Clock” is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children.''

Based on the official description and trailer, viewers can expect a highly intense and fascinating sci-fi/horror that explores several themes like family, societal pressures, and many more.

A quick look at Clock cast

The new Hulu movie stars Dianna Agron in the role of the protagonist as Ella Patel. Ella is a young woman who does not want to have a child and leads a seemingly happy life. However, her friends and family are of the opinion that she needs kids in her life, and pressures her into having one.

The film depicts how Ella's life takes a turn for the worse after joining a clinical trial to fix her ''broken'' biological clock. The story is told from Ella's point of view, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character will be explored in the movie.

Agron looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing the angst, sadness, and paranoia that engulfs her character's existence with absolute ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from her. Apart from the new sci-fi horror flick, she's known for her performances in numerous other films and shows like Glee, Heroes, I Am Number Four, and many more.

Other important supporting cast members include various other prominent actors like Melora Hardin as Dr. Elizabeth Simmons, Jay Ali as Aidan Patel, Saul Rubinek as Joseph, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Clock on Hulu on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes