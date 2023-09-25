No One Will Save You ending explained: Does Brynn become friends with the extraterrestrials?

No One Will Save You is the new talk of the horror town. Subverting the alien genre like movies such as Nope and The Quiet Place, this movie came with a lot of expectations for horror fanatics. With close to no dialogue, this movie could have been seen as gimmicky, but it stands its ground pretty firmly.

The ending of No One Will Save You baffled many. We see Kaitlyn Dever’s character, Brynn Adams, dancing with the whole town, who are now under the control of the alien invaders.

So many question whether Brynn becomes friends with the extraterrestrials she was running away from. Why did the alien body snatchers leave her to be? Why is she so happy that she is dancing around with the townsfolk? There are a lot of questions to answer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major No One Will Save You spoilers.

No One Will Save You ending explained: Kaitlyn Dever dances with the devil

No One Will Save You starts with Dever’s character, Brynn Adams, who is an alien in her own world, as everyone has exiled her for some mysterious reason. One day, she finds an extraterrestrial being invading her home, and it starts the cat-and-mouse game of survival between the two.

After a lot of struggle, it seems like Brynn’s character has finally been bested, as she is taken by the aliens into the spacecraft. The aliens take a look inside her mind and see the trauma she has been going through. She accidentally killed her best friend, Maude, and is now exiled from the whole community. In the end, Byrnn is seen dancing with the townsfolk. However, unlike the townsfolk, she seems not to be under the control of the aliens.

When the aliens were looking at Brynn’s mind, it was seen that after being exiled by her community, she used to be cooped up in her parent’s room, living in her fantasy world. This begs the question of whether she is fantasizing while being under the control of the aliens. Whether her mind has drifted away into something where she is happy, content, and accepted.

In an interview with Inverse on September 23, director Brian Duffield had to say this about the ending of No One Will Save You:

“I know some people have been like, ‘Oh, is she dead or dreaming,’ or whatever. I think there's material there to suggest everything, but I think for Brynn as a character, it's a genuine experience that she's having. You can interpret it [as a dream,] especially because of where she is beforehand, but I don't know how much I believe you can heal in a dream.

He added:

“I like bleak horror endings, but I like Brynn more than those. I think every version of the ending, there isn't a definite element of bleakness to it, but I think for me, the important part of the ending is that Brynn is in a good place.”

Somehow, the last dancing scene in No One Will Save You can make one think of the film Midsommer, where, in the end, the woman protagonist, who was severely traumatized, finds solace in a cult while her partner gets burned alive.

The situation in No One Will Save You is bleak since, behind the facade of happiness, there lies a world that is entirely controlled by aliens, and the community that Brynn is deluded to think is hers is actually a bunch of puppets controlled by the extraterrestrials.

No One Will Save You has a fitting conclusion. Although using the trauma of a woman in horror is soon becoming a cliche and might not sit well with some people, it is still a good watch. No One Will Save You was released on September 19 and is available on streaming platforms like Hulu (in the US) and Disney+ (internationally) from September 22 onward.