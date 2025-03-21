Who is Martina Big? White model identifies as Black after reportedly receiving melanin injections, reveals she's moving to Africa 

Martina Big is a German-born white model who has reportedly been taking the skin-darkening synthetic hormone Melanotan to transform herself into a Black woman. According to a report published by The Sun on March 18, the 36-year-old model and her husband, Michael Groß, who undergoes the same injection, want to move to Africa.

The German model was reportedly born with blonde hair and a fair complexion but has felt connected to Black people after she visited Africa. Martina identifies herself as transracial, as per her Instagram bio. After reportedly taking the Melanotan shots, Martina's eyes, eyebrows, and hair began getting darker alongside her skin. She now has long black curls.

According to reports, Martina Big went through extreme breast augmentation surgeries and currently has the biggest implant in Europe. She plans to get the largest implant worldwide.

In a July 2018 episode of Botched season 4, Martina spoke to cosmetic surgeons about getting implants on her buttocks to match her proportions. Back then, Martina still had long blonde hair and a fair skin tone. During their conversation, Martina shared that she and Michael were high school sweethearts. Michael also worked as a pilot, while Martina was a flight attendant.

She revealed on the show about having implants of the size 3700cc in each breast. Martina said she had one surgery for the augmentation, and the rest was done by fillups. Dr. Terry Dubrow explained on the show that Martin had tissue expanders that were safe for short-term use in breast reconstruction but were not fit for long-term usage.

Dr. Durbow also demonstrated to Martina why getting implants on her buttocks wouldn't be safe. Martina, who has undergone lip enhancements, also plans to have a nose-expansion surgery.

Apart from purportedly injecting Melanotan, which enhances melanin production in pigment cells, Martina has also been reportedly using tanning beds at her home.

Martina Big and husband Michael Groß plan to get more surgeries before their big move to Africa

As per the reports made by The Sun, Martina Big claimed fans from several African countries sent her invitations to reside, but she and Michael have yet to decide. She added that they have currently shortlisted Namibia and Kenya.

The German model and her husband originally planned their relocation before the COVID-19 pandemic but couldn't follow through because of the global spread. Martina said her husband feared they wouldn't have a successful run as models in Africa as most of their gigs are in Europe and the United States. She convinced Michael nonetheless that moving to Africa would be best suited for them.

However, Martina plans to undergo more body modifications before moving to Africa. According to The Sun, referring to rhinoplasty and butt augmentation, Martina said:

"It's especially important that I have my surgeries done here in Europe beforehand."

She added:

"Since I want my surgeries very extreme, I don't know any surgeons in Africa who can do those."

Martina Big was baptized in Kenya during her 2019 visit and took the name Malaika Kubwa.

In an appearance on This Morning show in January 2019, Martina said:

"I can clearly feel that I'm Black but it's really hard to find the right words to explain people who are not involved."

She told the hosts she could find more things in common with her Black friends than her white friends. Martina Big said on the show that a doctor told them her children would also be born Black. The hosts questioned the reasoning behind the statement, saying that genetically, it would not be possible. However, Martina claimed she was certain that she and Michael's kids would be chocolate-skinned.

