Who is Mason Dominguez? Sherwood High School teacher arrested over exploiting a child

Mason Dominguez, a 24-year-old George Fox University student teacher, who had been placed at Sherwood High, was charged with multiple counts related to child s*x abuse. Mason Dominguez was arrested on Thursday, October 26, 2023, following a seven-month-long investigation after two Sherwood High School students reported him to the school’s administration.

Police said that after the allegations emerged Mason Dominguez was placed on leave from George Fox University and his teaching credentials were held during the investigation. Police added that a lot of victims have come forward with disturbing allegations and believed there may be more.

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to reach out to Officer Wolfer and the Sherwood Police Department on the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

Charges against Sherwood High School teacher Mason Dominguez explored

In a Facebook post-Sherwood Police department, Mason Dominguez has been charged with one count of using a child in display of s*xually explicit conduct, two counts of attempting using a child in display of s*xually explicit conduct, two counts of luring a minor and tampering with a witness.

Sherwood police said that they started investigating Dominguez in April 2023 after a Sherwood High student reported "concerning information" about the suspect, who was immediately removed from the campus grounds.

While the details surrounding the allegations remain unclear, police said that shortly after, a second victim came forward, prompting George Fox University to temporarily revoke his teaching credentials pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Over the last several months, multiple interviews were conducted, and several search warrants were executed. During the investigation, George Fox University placed Dominguez on leave, removed him from campus, and his teaching credentials were held pending the outcome of this investigation.”

Police said that following a months-long investigation, they had amassed sufficient evidence to corroborate the victims claims. Dominguez was subsequently indicted by a Washington County grand jury on October 16. Shortly after, a judge reportedly issued an arrest warrant, leading police to take the suspect into custody on October 26. In a Facebook post, the Sherwood Police Department said:

“Following the indictment, a Washington County Circuit Court Judge issued a Secret Indictment Arrest Warrant. Dominguez was taken into custody on October 26th, 2023 without incident and is currently being held at the Washington County Jail.”

Mason Dominguez from Newberg, Yamhill County, Oregon, went to Davis High School before graduating from George Fox University with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, health and human performance in 2022. Shortly there after, he was placed in Sherwood High School as an assistant football coach and a student teacher.