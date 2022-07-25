Who was Matthew Yates? Clark County deputy shot to death during mobile home park shooting response

On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates was killed while on duty at Harmony Township after responding to a shooting at a trailer park.

Fox reported that Matthew Yates and another deputy responded to reports of a shooting at a trailer park. The deputies arrived at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park at around 10:50 am, after the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call that a woman broke into a home in the trailer park and five to six shots were fired.

The deputies tried to check inside the home where Yates was shot at. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his gunshot wounds.

Braden Wellman @Braden_20 I am saddened to hear that Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office (Ohio) was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning. Please keep the Yates family and the Clark County Sheriff's Office in your prayers. I am saddened to hear that Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office (Ohio) was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning. Please keep the Yates family and the Clark County Sheriff's Office in your prayers.

The second deputy was not struck by bullets, but suffered an injury to the leg while trying to evade gunfire.

According to The Dayton Daily News, at least one mobile home was burnt down by unknown suspects.

The aftermath of the shooting of Matthew Yates

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office @OHFCSO The FCSO extends its deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier today, Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran, was killed by gunfire while responding to a call. His family, loved ones, and colleagues are in our thoughts and prayers. The FCSO extends its deepest condolences to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier today, Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran, was killed by gunfire while responding to a call. His family, loved ones, and colleagues are in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/dqtvjQUlrN

WHIO reported that after Matthew Yates was shot, there was an hours-long standoff between several law enforcement agencies and the suspected shooter.

While the extent of the violence has not been confirmed, Attorney General David Yost posted a photo of a burnt trailer that was allegedly linked to the shooting.

Attorney General Dave Yost @DaveYostOH Another hero down responding to a call, shot by the man in this trailer in Clark County. It appears to have caught fire during the attempt to apprehend him.



BCI is investigating at the invitation of the Clark County SO.



My heart aches for everyone who wears the badge. Another hero down responding to a call, shot by the man in this trailer in Clark County. It appears to have caught fire during the attempt to apprehend him.BCI is investigating at the invitation of the Clark County SO.My heart aches for everyone who wears the badge. https://t.co/QcUYXsn7j6

In an official statement made on Sunday, Sheriff Deborah Burchett told the Press that Yates had been killed. She said:

“The Clark County Special Operations and several surrounding tactical teams were called in and facilitated a rescue of the downed Deputy.”

She confirmed that soon after being transported to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his wounds.

Alertpage, Inc @alertpage HARMONY TWP (CLARK COUNTY,OHIO) - HARMONY ESTATES MOBILE HOME PARK - OFFICER DOWN AT SCENE OF SHOOTING - SWAT TEAMS ACTIVATED #BREAKING HARMONY TWP (CLARK COUNTY,OHIO) - HARMONY ESTATES MOBILE HOME PARK - OFFICER DOWN AT SCENE OF SHOOTING - SWAT TEAMS ACTIVATED #BREAKING

She said:

“Deputy Yates was a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and was a valued member of the Special Operations Team.”

While many alleged that the incident included arson, sustained gunfire, and at least two shooting victims, including Yates, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has not yet confirmed the incident. In an official statement, representatives said that all they can say is that there was an officer-involved shooting at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park.

All there is to know about Matthew Yates

Jennifer Edwards Baker @jbakerohio Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett identified the deputy as Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the department and 'valued member' of their Special Operations Team.

'Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers.' Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett identified the deputy as Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the department and 'valued member' of their Special Operations Team.'Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers.' https://t.co/ZzrLADYzFu

The Springfield New Sun reported that Matthew Yates was a well-liked and successful member of the force, having been named Officer of the Year by the Miami Islamic Association in 2019.

In 2019, Yates received recognition from local media outlets for his community engagement. Yates visited two young boys aspiring to be police officers. The boys made their own uniforms and used walkie-talkies to make traffic stops and wrote citations for traffic violations in their apartment complex.

Payton Del Bradley @PaytonBradleyTV BREAKING NOW: Clark County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying



“At 10:51 AM this morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting that an unknown female broke into the residence at 1132 Ashwood Dr in Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park” BREAKING NOW: Clark County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying “At 10:51 AM this morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting that an unknown female broke into the residence at 1132 Ashwood Dr in Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park” https://t.co/llxAiru2b4

In an interview with the Springfield New Sun, he said:

"A good police officer could make a difference."

Yates was a 15-year law enforcement veteran. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of those involved in his death.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far