Who was Maureen Wener? Authorities identify bicyclist killed in Highland Park hit-and-run incident

On Sunday, June 4, authorities identified Maureen Wener as a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run at Highland Park, Chicago, on Friday, June 2. Werner, who was critically injured at the scene, died shortly after being transported to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Highland Park police said that on Friday afternoon, they were called to the intersection of Deerfield Road and Piccadilly Road in Highland Park after a vehicle struck a bicyclist. Upon arrival, police reportedly found the victim gravely injured by a car that fled the scene. Shortly after, Mayor Nancy Rotering issued a statement via Twitter addressing the incident.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified 49-year-old Maureen Wener as the victim killed in the hit-and-run, noting that she had died from blunt force injuries.

Maureen Wener was elected into the Deerfield Public Schools District 109 Board of Education in 2021

Per a report on ABC7Chicago, Maureen Wener was a 49-year-old mother and role model in the community, where she served on several local boards. In a statement to the outlet, State Rep. Bob Morgan, who represents the 58th District, described Wener as a “true public servant” who had dedicated her life to reforming the community through education. He said:

"Maureen was a true public servant, constantly looking for ways to better our community through Deerfield Public Schools District 109, Deerfield Public Library, and more. Her absence will be greatly felt."

Per the DPS 109 website, Wener was reportedly elected into the Deerfield Public Schools District 109 Board of Education in 2021, where she served as a secretary. As per the record northshore.org, shortly after she was elected, in a spirited statement, Wener said:

“The choices we make and paths we choose will greatly affect the quality of education we provide for our children for years to come. I love Deerfield. Volunteering my talents and skills on the School Board will be another way to give back to the community that has given all of us so much.”

She also served as a Member of the Facility Development Committee, Member of the Finance Committee, Ed-RED Representative, and as legislative Liaison.

In a statement, Sari Montgomery, D109 School Board president, also condoled the death of his colleague, stating that her contributions have left an "indelible impact" on the community:

“Maureen was a passionate advocate for children and made an indelible impact on our community and our board in the years she served. She will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Per ABC News, Maureen Wener, who was a former trustee with the Deerfield Library Board, is survived by a son and a husband named Paul.

Authorities who have yet to make an arrest in the case said that the investigation is ongoing and asked people with information on the incident to call (847) 432-7730 or email [email protected]

