Who is Midge Ure? All about Annabel Giles’ ex-husband as TV presenter dies at 64

Annabel Giles, the famous TV and radio presenter, died at the age of 64 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in July 2023. She was a phenomenal TV presenter and "one of a kind mother," as stated by her children.

The tragic news of the star's death was shared by her family earlier on November 20, 2023. Also, the same day, her children stated on social media,

"It is with heavy heart that we inform you of the death of our incredible mother, Annable Giles."

She was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma, which is a highly aggressive and fastest-growing brain tumor. Following her diagnosis, Annabel went through brain surgery and radiotherapy.

The TV presenter married Midge Ure in 1985 and got officially separated in 1989. Their separation was the most talked about topic of its time, and the couple remained friends even after.

Annabel Giles married a famous musician, Midge Ure

The star couple got married on the Caribbean island of Montserrat in 1985, and right after two years, they had a daughter named Molly.

The family lived together for six years in a Georgian mansion on the River Thames in West London, UK. However, after their separation, Annabel said that they remained friends and shared the financial responsibilities of their daughter.

However, at the age of 38, she gave birth to a son who was born with XYY syndrome and Asperger syndrome. His father is unknown, but Annabel Giles stated, "his father left when my son was only two weeks old."

She also said,

"I struggled on as much as I could. I spent every penny I had. I then went on to credit cards. I did all that just to keep us alive whilst I was waiting to see if I was going to get anything back from this man."

Later in 2014, Giles' former boyfriend, Paul Duddridge, revealed himself as Ted's father, and he said,

"Annabel Giles has spent years dragging my name through the mud. She presents me as the devil incarnate, a deadbeat dad who walked out when our son was two weeks old. Nothing could be further from the truth."

He continued,

"I gave her tens of thousands of pounds in child support and spent thousands more on legal fees fighting for the right to be part of Ted's life. The real tragedy is that he has lost out on the chance to have a relationship with me, his dad, because of the spiteful actions of his mother."

Further adding,

"She wants to be seen as a victim and a martyr, so she sacrificed my relationship with my son."

Who is Midge Ure?

James Midge Ure is a Scottish musician, singer-songwriter and producer. He is famous for his stage name "Midge." He witnessed the most colorful era of his successful career in the 1970s and 1980s with well-known bands such as Silk, Thin Lizzy, Rich Kids, and Visage. Among all his most notable work was as frontman of Ultravox.

Midge has had many hits and, in 1984, co-wrote and produced the charity single Do They Know It's Christmas? This marked an incredible sale of 3.7 million copies in the UK.

He married Annabel Giles and has a daughter with her.

Annabel Giles "will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest," said her children

Annabel Giles was an allrounder woman. She was not only a TV and radio presenter but a model and actress, despite all, an incredible mother. She started her career between 1977 and 1982 as a secretary in an advertising agency, where she was approached and got signed up for top agency Model 1. She became the official model for the cosmetic brand Max Factor.

She marked her media career with the children's show Razzmatazz in the 1990s. Annabel was seen in numerous entertainment shows and a panelist on game shows ranging from "Have I Got News for You" to "Shooting Stars."

Annabel Giles became well-known as the co-host of a TV show called "Posh Frocks and New Trousers" alongside Sarah Greene on ITV. However, after being diagnosed with a tumor in July 2023, she lost her life battle in November 2023 at Martlets Hospice in Hove.

Her daughter Molly and son Ted gave their mother a tribute on social media and said,

"Mum was truly one of a kind, an enigma to those privileged to share her life. True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end."

The tribute continues,

"Her humor and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did."

Further adding,

"In her final weeks, she had been passionate about raising awareness of this type of tumor, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others."

Annable Giles was known for her courageous personality and resilience. She navigated life's challenges gracefully and set an inspiring example for her children and the world.