Who did Milos Bikovic play in 'White Lotus'? HBO cuts ties with pro-Russian actor, role to be recast

HBO has dropped actor Milos Bikovic from season 3 of The White Lotus after a callout post by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs went viral, Variety has reported. The Twitter post criticized HBO in their post, alleging the actor's support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On January 24, 2024, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' X handle tweeted that Bikovic "supports genocide & violates international law." The post included clips showing the actor receiving a medal of honor from Putin in 2018 for his contributions to Russian arts and culture.

On Friday, February 2, 2024, a spokesperson for HBO released a statement:

"We have decided to part ways with Miloš Biković and the role will be recast."

Milos Bikovic was set to play a small recurring role of wellness guru, Russian Valentin, on the show. The Emmy-nominated series was set to begin filming sometime in February. The Serbian actor's casting was announced on January 12, with the production set in Thailand.

Milos Bikovic reacts to HBO's decision to drop him, calls it a "targeted campaign"

HBOs statement does not go into specifics of why Milos was dropped. However, the post shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also included a 2021 clip of him supposedly receiving Russian citizenship by presidential decree, and even Milos Bikovic seemingly supporting the occupation of Crimea.

The post received mixed reactions, with some supporting it while others questioning the need to drag an actor in the controversy. The actor was put under Ukraine's no flying list in 2019.

In response to HBO cutting ties with him, the Serbian actor shared a statement, calling it a "targeted campaign" and the "defeat of art":

"Today, a targeted campaign has been unleashed against me, seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom. The result of such a narrative is the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art."

He expressed he was honored to be a part of The White Lotus, a series he holds in high regards along with colleagues he "deeply respects." He adds he would not bow to any accusations that compromises his integrity. Despite not being able to be a part of the show he wished the team success in the upcoming season.

"I was honored to be chosen to be a part of White Lotus, a TV series that I hold in high regard and with colleagues whom I deeply respect. However, my participation is not possible due to reasons beyond the realm of art and I will not bow to any narrative that seeks to compromise my integrity. I would like to thank everyone who stood by me. I wish my colleagues great success in creating the next season."

Milos Bikovic's statement also mentioned that he grew up in a war torn country and knows what it feels to live in shelters while being bombed. He stated he does not wish such a "devastation on anyone," and that he hopes all conflict can stop.

The White Lotus is an dark comedy-drama created by Mike White. It features interactions between guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, White Lotus. The first and second season of the satire were set in Maui and Sicily, respectively.

The series premiered in July 2021 and was met with highly positive reviews from audience as well as critics. It has received 14 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

Milos Bikovic is a Siberian-Russian actor, best known for his roles in Serf, Sunstroke, and South Wind. He launched his production company, Archangel Digital Studios, in 2020.