Who is Miss Kay Robertson? All about "Duck Dynasty" star who has been hospitalized after gruesome dog attack

Kay Robertson was hospitalized on Tuesday after getting bitten by her family dog, Bobo. The scary incident left a piece of the 73-year-old's lip missing.

Kay Robertson is now resting comfortably at home after the incident, which Phil and Jase Robertson explained on their "Unshamed" podcast. Phil said that his wife came to him in the middle of the night holding a rag in her mouth and said she must be rushed to the hospital.

Kay Robertson bitten by her family dog

Kay Robertson was hurt by her family dog when she was getting ready for bed. She leaned down to give Bobo a goodnight kiss that startled the sleeping dog, and he attacked Kay.

Phil also said Bobo is now older and has developed cataract in his eyes because of snake bites in the past. Alan also mentioned:

"First thing she told Dad when she came in, she said, 'I just want you to know that Bobo met me at the truck, and he apologized.'"

Alan Robertson has indicated that Bobo might stick around with the family for a while. Kay Robertson is now recovering at home, and because of the stitches securing her facial wound, she will be re-masking up for the future.

Who is Kay Robertson?

Kay Robertson is a famous television personality known to fans as Miss Kay. She is well-known for her appearances on the A&E reality series Duck Dynasty.

The American is the wife of entrepreneur Phil Robertson, who co-stars in Duck Dynasty and is the father of the current Duck Commander CEO, Willie Robertson.

Also read: "They told that I had a 30% chance of survival": Joshua Bassett reveals septic shock and heart failure ordeal post 'Driver's License' release

Kay Robertson has a passion for cooking and is the author of the cookbook "Miss Kay's Duck Commander Kitchen: Faith, Family, and Foo — Bringing Our Home to Your Table." Kay was a cheerleader and debutante in high school.

She and Phil started dating in 1964 and married two years later. A few sources say that the Louisiana native was 16 when she got married and 17 when giving birth to her first son, Alan.

On one of the episodes on "Unshamed," Alan said that Kay was born in 1950 and was 15 when he was born. The couple has four sons — Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jules — along with 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Also read: Where is Britney Spears' mom? Lynne Spears reportedly 'concerned' after her daughter speaks out at Conservatorship hearing

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer