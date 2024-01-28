Who is Mollie Pearce? Life saving surgeries and all you need to know as Traitor’s glam disability model quits social media over trolls

On the final episode of Traitors, disability model Mollie Pearce faced the wrath of social media after an unexpected decision resulted in the crowning of Traitor Harry Clark. The 21-year-old model found herself at the center of controversy, prompting her to step away from social media due to the overwhelming negativity.

However, Mollie's story extends beyond reality TV drama, involving life-saving surgeries and a determination to advocate for disability awareness.

Mollie's journey on Traitors took an unexpected twist when she replaced her friend Jaz Singh with Harry Clark in the final roundtable, ultimately leading to Harry's victory. The decision sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with fans expressing disappointment and some even slamming Mollie for her choice.

In an interview with the Mirror, Mollie shared her struggle in dealing with the backlash, emphasizing that, at 21 years old, she is a person with emotions and pleading for understanding from the public.

Following the tense final, Mollie revealed that she and Harry rekindled their friendship, sharing a laugh about the situation. However, tensions lingered as Mollie expressed a bit of resentment towards the winner during the BBC spin-off show Uncloaked.

Despite the lighthearted banter, viewers noted a perceived strain between the two, with Mollie choosing not to attend Harry's celebratory reunion party, indicating an unresolved feud.

Exploring profound changes in Mollie Pearce's life

Beyond the reality show drama, Mollie Pearce has faced significant challenges in her life. Diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at the age of 11, she underwent a life-changing ileostomy at 18, leaving her with a stoma.

Facing the challenge of missing several fingers on her right hand, Mollie is keen on using her platform to advocate for disabilities, particularly Crohn's and colitis. Mollie Pearce believes that raising awareness about these conditions is crucial, emphasizing the importance of understanding and compassion.

Addressing the criticism she received, Mollie Pearce highlighted the need for people to remember the humanity behind the TV screens.

She said,

"I think people forget that you're human when they're watching it on TV, but we do all have feelings, so people should be more cautious with their comments."

While speaking with the Mirror, she also said,

"I think it's very easy for the public to say that I was stupid and stuff like that but at the end of the day I'm 21 and I've got emotions - what could I do?"

Mollie Pearce also talked about leaving social media and said,

"I'm obviously new to all of that so I'm trying to process it and get my head around it and I'm kind of trying to stay off socials a little bit because I think today is going to be a bit rough. But yeah, I'm hoping that it will pass."

Mollie continued,

The second season of The Traitors concluded with a dramatic finale. In the crucial moment where Mollie had to decide whom to vote off, she chose Jaz instead of Harry. This decision made Harry the winner, earning him the coveted £95,000 prize.

