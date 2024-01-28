"I trusted the wrong person": The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce reacts to winner Harry Clark's betrayal

In a nail-biting conclusion of The Traitors season 2, contestant Harry Clark was crowned the winner on Friday, January 26. The thrilling 70-minute finale witnessed the ultimate betrayal of the season when Traitor Harry convinced finalist Mollie Pearce to vote out fellow Faithful Jaz Singh and take home the grand prize.

The reality show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, introduced 22 strangers arriving at the beautiful castle, Scottish Highlands, to play the ultimate game of backstabbing and betrayal. The players competed to create bonds only to break them to win the cash prize. Hidden among the contestants were Traitors, tasked to murder a player each night without getting caught.

It was left up to the Faithfuls to detect all the Traitors and banish them before they claimed their next victim. However, if a Traitor remains undetected, they can steal all the money, which is exactly what happened in The Traitors season 2 finale.

After the finale, Molli Pearce admitted to BBC,

“I chose the wrong person to trust. It was a game at the end of the day, we all signed up for it.”

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Harry Clark, the British Army engineer who reigned victorious, said the ending was “very difficult” despite claiming the whopping cash prize of £95,150.

What happened in The Traitors season 2 finale?

The original Traitors - Paul Gorton, Ash Bibi, and Miles Asteri, were banished from the game when Harry recruited Ross Carson and Andrew Jenkins. Over three weeks since the season’s inception, 17 contestants were murdered or banished. In the final episode, only five remained: the Faithfuls - Jaz Singh, Mollie Pearce, Evie Morrison, and the Traitors - Harry Clark and Andrew Jenkins.

The final task included contestants scouring for flags that would be used to raise an extra £10,000 added to the jackpot. Evie was the first contestant to be voted out, leaving behind two Traitors and two Faithfuls in the game. To save himself from eviction, Harry betrayed fellow Traitor Andrew. In the next vote, he was unanimously evicted.

Jaz didn’t trust Harry ain the showdown and attempted to sway Mollie’s vote. Mollie was distressed about which name to choose, changing her mind numerous times. She came close to saving Jaz but changed her decision at the last minute. In a dramatic twist, Harry managed to fool Mollie into believing he was a Faithful, thereby eliminating Jaz from the game and winning the cash prize alone.

Upon realizing what she had done, Mollie swore and stormed out dramatically. She broke down when Harry revealed himself as a Traitor, but they have revealed there is no bad blood between the two. Mollie told BBC that Harry “played a good game.”

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old reflected on his victory, stating,

“I just wanted to get the job done. I didn't know I could lie that well and keep it up. The first couple of days I was struggling, because you're lying to people and building relationships out of a lie. It was just mad."

He continued,

“I like to think I'm a nice person. So even though I wanted to run down the street with my top off screaming that I've won £100,000, I don't want to do it at other people's heartache."

The Traitors is one of the BBC’s biggest hits in recent years and has already been commissioned for a third series. The reality TV show is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.