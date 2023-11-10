Who was Nahee? Everything you need about the South Korean Indie artist who tragically passed away at 24

The South Korean singer-songwriter, Nahee, was a twenty-four-year-old Indie artist who debuted in 2019 with her digital single, Blue City. While the idol has been building her way up in the industry with her several impressive music releases, the shocking news of her sudden death landed on the internet on November 8.

While the cause behind the idol's death is still unveiled, her funeral is set to take place on November 10, at the Central Funeral Hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and the event's admission is restricted to her family members and friends. Fans have been mourning the loss of Nahee and expressing their grief through various social media platforms.

Who was Nahee? Discography, debut activities, and all you need to know about the South Korean Indie artist who recently passed away

Nahee or Im Na-hee was born in 1999 in South Korea and kickstarted her musical career in 2019 with the release of her first single album, Blue City on October 28. While netizens already began to enthusiastically interact with her music, she released two more singles in 2020, Blue Night on March 18 and Gloomy Day on May 25 further gathering crowd for her regular listeners.

Her debut era ended with the reveal of the entertainment agency she was housed under, Mun Hwa In. Following her debut period, Nahee continued to put forth intriguing singles of varying genres such as Indie, Electronic, Ballad, etc.

In 2021, she rolled out two new singles, I'm Not Fine! and City Drive. Her single album in 2022, I'm So Confused!, consisted of two songs, one with the same name as the album and the other titled, I Wonder.

The year 2022 continued to be fruitful as the idol rolled more singles such as Treasure, I can't sleep, and Love Note! In 2023, the idol showcased yet another promising set of releases such as rose, Hi, and I'm Homeless. In addition to her releases as an independent artist, she also appeared as a featuring artist in songs such as you by Zenho & 024 in 2021, and Polo's Passing By in 2023.

However, her discography further expands when taking into consideration her SoundCloud releases such as Yeonhwa in 2019, along with Your_Memory and My. Dear. [HBD] in 2020. Nahee also garnered many fans through her YouTube channel where she regularly posted her vlogs and song cover videos.

While fans were expecting new songs from Nahee to land on the internet, they were rather shocked by the news of the idol's tragic death on November 8. Given that the cause of her death is unveiled to the masses, fans couldn't help but ponder on the reason behind her early death. Upon receiving the news, fans also visited her Instagram to interact with her latest post which was uploaded on November 6.

Since she had posted about her pet dog in the thread of photos she uploaded on Instagram, fans also expressed their sadness towards the dog who would've been missing Nahee after her sudden passing away. Though fans are saddened and grieved by the news of the idol's death, they bring back her songs in her memory while also wishing for her soul to rest in peace.