Who was NeptuneExplainsItAll? GoFundMe raises more than $13,000 as cosplay artist passes away 

Hali Yun aka NeptuneExplainsItAll, a well-known figure in the cosplay community reportedly passed away. News of her death was announced on her Instagram account on Sunday, March 16.

Ad

It is unclear who posted the news from Hali's account, but the note read:

"She blessed the world with her contagious smile, her unending empathy, and a heart so golden that made everyone that knew her feel like she was home."

NeptuneExplainsItAll was further described as brave, artistic, kind, thoughtful, intelligent, and "effortlessly cool". She was into music, shopping, traveling, and hanging out with friends, and she loved Diet Coke and Shrek.

Ad

Ad

The caption further read:

"We were blessed to have her in our lives. There will not be a day in our lives that we will not miss you. You were a sister to us, a best friend, a partner and a cherished pillar in our lives. We will miss you with every sunrise and every sunset. Our lives will forever be changed but we wouldn’t trade a single minute with you for anything."

Ad

It added:

"To our meme queen, waifu, elder emo, stylish fashionable friend, and number one gift giver- we love you. We will miss you for the rest of our lives."

The message writer also asked netizens to let NeputeExplainsItAll's family and close friends grieve her in private.

GoFundMe created for NeptuneExplainsItAll's memorial fund in the wake of her death

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created on Sunday to collect expenses for NeptuneExplainsItAll's memorial. Stephanie Michelle and Erica Fett are the organizers of the fundraiser, which has raised over $14,000 so far out of its $23K goal. They wrote:

Ad

"I have raised the goal to encourage more donations because many of Neptune’s friends and her partner had taken off work to help in various ways during this time."

Ad

The GoFundMe organizers said they did not receive help from others, thus, they were hoping to raise “extra funds” to cover their bills and groceries for the time being. Stephanie and Erica said:

"The funds raised here will help with memorial costs, covering legal fees and honor her irreplaceable legacy."

The exact date of her passing or an official cause of death was not shared.

NeptuneExplainsItAll amassed over 300K followers on Instagram. She also sold her printed merch such as t-shirts on the online store Super Unofficial, a popular shopping place for anime and manga enthusiasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback