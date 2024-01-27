Who is Nerdeen Kiswani? All about Palestinian American activist as viral video shows arrest at AIPAC event

In a recent viral video, which was uploaded on X on January 27, 2024, Nerdeen Kiswani, an activist and a speaker with a record of criticizing Israel, was shown to be arrested. Before the event, she was delivering a speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC.

The founder and director of Within Our Lifetime (WOL), Kiswani, was recently taken into custody following the altercations. Pro-Palestine protestors tried to shield Kiswani as she made her way into the crowd during the event, which resulted in her being taken into custody by the NYPD.

According to The Times of Israel, speaking about the Palestinian struggle during her speech, Kiswani stated that she is “facing a campaign of Zionist harassment by well-funded organizations with ties to the Israeli government and military on the basis of my Palestinian identity and organizing."

In the viral video of the speech, everyone can be seen applauding loudly following her speech.

Nerdeen Kiswani is a pro-Palestine and anti-Israel American activist

Kiswani has been arrested outside AIPAC where pro-Palestine protesters were demonstrating (Image via Getty)

Nerdeen Kiswani, the teenager who delivered the speech, has more than 15,000 Instagram followers. She founded the pro-Palestinian advocacy group WOL, which has called for the "globalization of the Intifada" through demonstrations.

Kiswani, the woman leading the anti-Israel demonstrations in New York City since October 7, was recently taken into custody by the NYPD. In addition to being the co-founder and the leader of Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine, she is also an anti-Israel activist.

WOL is an anti-Israel group with headquarters in New York that frequently calls for violence against Israel. Thousands of people have attended protests in New York City that Nerdeen Kiswani and WOL have organized, including ones outside the Israeli Consulate.

According to ADL, Nerdeen Kiswani and her group claimed that Israel should be "wiped off the map," and Israeli Jews should "leave the country."

Kiswani has often generated controversy with her beliefs. She has participated in a number of protests and made remarks that have drawn criticism for being antisemitic and anti-Israel.

Several times Kiswani and WOL have spread traditional antisemitic ideas, such as the idea that Zionists dominate the media and the political system. Haymarket Books and other leftist publications have also supported Kiswani.

Kiswani has gained a lot of recognition for her activism as well, especially as a result of her commencement speech at the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law and her participation in anti-Israel initiatives.

Discussions concerning the parameters of free speech, the nature of activism, and the intricacies of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been triggered by her acts and remarks.

Nerdeen Kiswani's antisemitism is evident in her use of strong anti-Zionist language, which includes her demands that all "Zionists" be demonized and barred from public areas. She also advocates ideas against Israel with the intention of destroying the nation.

As per The Times of Israel, Kiswani recently liked an Instagram post that was removed later. The post read (in Arabic):

"Glory to the axe of resistance."

The essay discussed the three Jewish dads who were killed on May 5, in the Israeli city of Elad by Palestinian assailants brandishing axes. On the other hand, Kiswani has repeatedly turned down requests for interviews with New York Jewish Week, referring to the publication as a part of the "Zionist media."

