Who is Ngozi Fulani? Susan Hussey remarks controversy explained amid racism row

Ngozi Fulani, the founder of a charity supporting victims of domestic abuse, was subject to racist questions by the late Queen's lady-in-waiting and Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey. Fulani was speaking at the Violence Against Women and Girls reception hosted by the Queen Consort.

During the event, Hussey reportedly asked Fulani several times where she was "really" from, in an attempt to circle in on the charity boss' heritage.

Ngozi spoke about her "exchange" Baroness Hussey of North Bradley(image via Getty/Max Mumby)

Susan Hussey has since resigned from her role in the royal household and apologized for her comments. Buckingham Palace also issued a statement of apology, claiming that the questions were "unacceptable and deeply regrettable."

Ngozi Fulani: CEO, teacher, and a host of other things

Ngozi Fulani was born in London to parents Gladstone Headley and Mildred on February 27, 1965. While details of her primary education are still unknown, she attended the SOAS University of London where she graduated with a Master of Arts (M.A) in African studies with African film, music, and performance.

Ngozi is now 57 years old (Image via Getty/Ken McKay)

Following this, she received a Post Graduate Certificate in Education for Secondary Education and Training at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She is married and shares three children Kas Headley, Adwa Headley Stushie, and Djan Headley with her husband.

The 57-year-old started Sistah Space in November 2015, in a bid to gap in domestic abuse services provided to African Heritage women and girls. The UK-wide charity helps women and children who have suffered s*xual abuse and violence. Apart from being the CEO of this reputable organization, Fulani is also a marriage registrar, teacher, African dancer, drummer, and ceremonies officer.

Team members of Sistah Space, with Fulani (in Red) (image via Sistah Space)

Fulani "felt abused and trapped" during her exchange with Lady Susan Hussey

Ngozi Fulani spoke to The Independent about her "traumatic" encounter with the late Queen's Lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey. She accused Buckingham palace of promoting institutional racism. She claimed that black people face no protection from such events. She said:

“This is bigger than one individual. It’s institutional racism. What’s the lesson here? What protects us, Black people, from that treatment? This incident is unfortunate and shows that nothing has changed.”

The conversation between Fulani and Hussey occurred during an event hosted by Queen consort, Camilla. This was the first major event of her reign to laud the work of domestic violence campaigners. Hussey repeatedly asked Fulani where she was from, despite Fulani answering time and again that she was from Britain.

Fulani pictured far left in the event hosted by Camila (image via Getty)

Apart from that flurry of questions, Ngozi Fulani also stated that the Lady touched Fulani's hair without her permission to see her name badge. Fulani said that this was abuse and noted that Hussey was determined not to see Fulani as a British National.

Susan Hussey resigned from her position, and a spokesperson for Prince William also issued a statement condemning any racially motivated actions in the Palace organized events.

