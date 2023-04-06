Who is Nicola Sturgeon's husband? Peter Murrell's identity revealed as then- SNP exec gets released from jail

Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was released by the police without any charges. He was allowed to walk free 12 hours after his arrest. The investigation is in relation to the SNP's finances, and further inquiries are ongoing.

The 58-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and police conducted searches at his residence in Glasgow and at the SNP headquarters.

As they searched Murrell's house, detectives mounted a large tent over the front door and even drew curtains as police searched their garden and home. Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party denied any wrongdoing during the inquiries being conducted.

Murrell resigned from his post of the party’s chief executive on March 18, 2023, after more than two decades. He has been married to Nicola Sturgeon, a Member of the Scottish Parliament since 2010.

Nicola Sturgeon was present in the house when her husband Peter Murrell was arrested

Following Peter Murrell's release from police custody, new details have emerged in the ongoing investigation into the Scottish National Party's finances. Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon's husband, was arrested on Wednesday and questioned in connection with the inquiry.

While no charges were filed against Murrell, the police did claim that investigations are still ongoing regarding the party’s funding and finances. A statement released by the police stated that officers carried out searches at several addresses as part of the investigation. They added that a report will be sent to the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service.

It is also being reported that Nicola Sturgeon was present inside the house during the investigation and search. She was also present when her husband Peter Murrell was arrested. The spokesperson for the party has claimed that “SNP is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so.”

Although specific details of the investigation have not been made public, as the investigation continues, further information is likely to emerge.

Peter Murrell served as the Scottish National Party's chief executive from 1999 until his resignation in March 2023. He is known for his significant contributions to the party's modernization under the leadership of Alex Salmond. Peter has often been described as “the most powerful SNP figure” by many publications, including The Herald.

Murrell is also the husband of former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, who resigned as First Minister of Scotland and was replaced by Humza Yousaf.

Born in December 1964, Peter Murrell was initially the company secretary of Independence Merchandising Limited. He was born and raised in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. While Peter and Nicola don't have any kids at the moment, Peter has a child from his previous marriage.

The couple is currently facing an investigation together but they have denied the accusations being put against them and the SNP.

