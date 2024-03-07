Who did Nika King play in Euphoria? Actress says she hasn't paid her rent in 6 months due to production for season 3 being delayed

Euphoria star Nika King has made her way into the headlines after she posted a video of her stand-up comedy set in which she joked about season 3 of the series being delayed. She also joked about not paying her rent in six months due to the delay in the production of Euphoria.

Captioning her TikTok video “Stop asking me about S3,” Nika King is heard saying:

“Season 3 is coming out… I don’t f***ing know. Don’t ask me. I don’t know. It’s one of those things. People are like, ‘We need Season 3.’ I’m like, ‘B*tch, I need Season 3. I haven’t paid my rent in six months.”

As the audience members began laughing, thinking it was a joke cracked by Nika King, she clarified how she was “serious” about not paying her rent.

“I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called Taraji and she was like, ‘B*tch, get used to it.'”

Nika King plays the role of Leslie Bennett in Euphoria. Besides her, other celebrities like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira are also seen in the series.

The teen drama released season 1 in June 2019 and season 2 in December 2020. However, filming of season 3 has been halted due to labor disputes and is now scheduled to be released at a later date.

Details about Leslie Bennett in Euphoria explored as netizens react to Nika King joking about not paying her rent

Fans of Euphoria have been awaiting the release of season 3 for many years now, as it was scheduled to release in 2023. However, for many reasons, the shooting and production of the series were halted. One big reason for the production getting delayed is the Hollywood strikes.

On the other hand, Deadline reported that the series maker, Levinson, has been busy with his work on The Idol. While the series is star-studded, the masses highly loved Nika King's role as Leslie Bennett, as she is one of the main characters. In the show, Leslie loses her husband, and the woman is shown to take care of her kids all by herself. Her struggles with Rue, helping her navigate through her overdose, keep the audience gripped in both seasons.

While the writers have resumed their work for Euphoria, it has been reported that the series' production has not started yet. After Nika King’s video made rounds on social media, many netizens began sympathizing with her. However, some slammed her for joking about not paying her rent.

Here is how some X users reacted to @Popcrave's post about King's statement:

According to IMDB, Nika is all set to appear in a film called Possum Trot and a short film, The Rebel Girls, this year. While the actress continues to receive negative comments about not paying her rent, she has not yet commented on the masses' reactions.

At the same time, the production team and the makers have also kept silent on the series' release date.