Will The Idea of You get an OTT release date? Plot explored 

Yes, ‘The Idea of You’ will get an OTT release date, but only the subscribers of Amazon Prime will get to view the movie on the OTT platform starting May 2.

The Idea of You, Michael Showalter's American romantic comedy is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Inspired by the well-known novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, the film narrates the fantastical story of an ordinary girl who falls in love with a well-known, attractive boy band singer who is considerably younger than her.

The Idea of You will make its world premiere exclusively on March 16, 2024, at the South by Southwest Film, Music, and Interactive Media (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas, according to the most recent announcements from the creators. After that, on May 2, 2024, it will be available for streaming on the massive digital platform Amazon Prime Video.

The Idea Of You: Everything to know about the plot

On May 2, the romantic comedy The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, will make its official Prime Video debut. In addition to acting in the movie, Hathaway, Gabrielle Union, and Cathy Shulman co-produce it.

The film, which is directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), centers on the romance between Solène, a divorced mother, and Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the biggest boy band in the world.

But this isn't anything simple; Hayes is the lead singer of August Moon, the world's most-demanded boy band, and in this lighthearted romantic drama, the two meet—of all places—at Coachella.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine seem like a match made in heaven in the first trailer for The Idea of You.

The film's first teaser showcases the chemistry that immediately develops between Hayes and Solène, even if the former tries her hardest to ignore their developing romance. She first claims that she is too old for Hayes, but after he reassures her that age is irrelevant, they embark on a whirlwind relationship that includes avoiding paparazzi, attending sold-out shows, and taking private aircraft around the globe.

But her happiness doesn't last long as, one day Solène comes onto a fresh report that calls her a cougar, and it's then that the harsh truth sets in. Solène tells her friend how things have unfolded for her, to which her friend replies “Didn't I warn you? People hate happy women”.

Where to watch The Idea of You?

The Idea of You will exclusively premiere on Prime Video. With a monthly or yearly subscription, you can enjoy video-on-demand (VOD) material on Amazon Prime Video.

The monthly subscription price for Prime Video is $14.99 which will be $139 annually. The subscription covers popular channels that include Paramount+, HBO, and SHOWTIME.

Lee clears rumours about Campbell’s character representing Harry Styles

There was a widespread belief that The Idea of You was a fan fiction based on Harry Styles (similar to the well-known romance novel After). However, Lee has dispelled the rumors, telling Vogue that although she was inspired to write the novel by a video of Harry, Campbell wasn't meant to stand in for the singer.

The Michael Showalter-helmed film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine as the primary duo, with Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, and Jordan Aaron completing the supporting ensemble.