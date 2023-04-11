Barbie movie 2023: 5 actors who could have played Margot Robbie's role

The much-talked-about Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie in the lead role is set to release on July 21, 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig, this comedy film is the first live-action Barbie movie to be made.

A recipient of multiple awards and nominations, Margot is a great choice to play the iconic character in the Barbie movie. She has a certain flair when it comes to bringing characters to life. In terms of staying true to Barbie's chic appearance and bubbly personality, the experienced actor will surely do it justice.

But at the same time, there are other talented actors who could have filled the shoes of the main character in the Barbie movie.

Halle Berry, and 4 other versatile actors who could have played the main role in the Barbie movie

1) Lady Gaga

Apart from her magnificent pipes, Lady Gaga has also made a name for herself in the field of acting. Her roles in American Horror Story, A Star Is Born, and House of Gucci have received praise from both fans and critics.

While Lady Gaga may not be the first name that pops up when you think of Barbie, the two have more in common than you would think.

Lady Gaga, like Barbie, is a trendsetter. Time and again, she has wowed fans with her keen sense of fashion. Also, if anyone can pull off Barbie's pink aesthethic flawlessly, it would be her.

2) Halle Berry

Halle Berry has proven herself to be a versatile actor over the years. Best known for her work in Monster's Ball, X-Men, and Catwoman, she has always delivered quality acting that mesmerizes the viewer.

Given the opportunity, she would have done a great job playing the lead role in the Barbie movie.

It is easy to picture Halle as the fun-loving Barbie who is always there for her friends. As a former fashion model, Halle will also be able to nail Barbie's iconic poses effortlessly.

3) Lana Condor

The talented Lana Condor gained international fame and recognition for her role in the To All the Boys film series. Lana has quite a few things in common with the iconic character. She is confident and vivacious, and like Barbie, she has an amazing smile that lights up the room.

Plus, Lana has plenty of experience playing fun, peppy characters who leave an impression on the audience. She will also look lovely in the colorful and playful outfits that Barbie is known for.

4) Sofia Vergara

It is hard to imagine Modern Family without Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. Sofia Vergara does an excellent job portraying the spunky Colombian who is not afraid to be herself or show her true emotions.

Over the years, Sofia has played many memorable characters in TV shows and movies. Given her experience, it would be safe to say that Sofia would be a great fit for the Barbie movie.

Like the iconic character, Sofia has a certain charm that turns heads wherever she goes. She is also always immaculately dressed, without a hair out of place, which is very much Barbie's MO.

5) Anne Hathaway

One of the most versatile and accomplished actors in the industry, there is no role that Anne Hathaway cannot play. From playing the princess of Genovia to a recovering addict, a scientist to a con artist, she has played them all.

With all that experience, playing the main role in the Barbie movie would come easily to her.

Barbie is not only fashionable but also extremely graceful, and so is Hathway. She carries herself with a certain air of sophistication and finesse that sets her apart. Interestingly, the actor was in talks for the main role in the Barbie movie but had to drop out, which led to Margot Robbie stepping up to play the part.

Although Barbie was introduced way back in 1959, it is still one of the most popular dolls to be sold in toy stores around the world. Because Barbie is so well-known, there is a lot of pressure that comes with the role. At the same time, the Barbie movie will present an opportunity to change people's perception of the age-old character.

If any one of these five talented actors played the main role in the Barbie movie, each would have brought their own flavor to the mix. But as the official main lead in the film, it will be Margot Robbie's time to shine this coming July.

