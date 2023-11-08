Who owns Caffe Aronne? Community gathers in large numbers in support as Pro-Palestinian baristas quit  

An Upper East Side coffee shop named Caffe Aronne is receiving massive support as several people lined up outside the cafe as the coffee shop was about to shut. The reason behind the possible shutting of the cafe was that the owner of the coffee shop, Aaron Dahan, showed support for Israel.

Soon after this, the employees of the Cafee Aronne started resigning and said that they supported Palestine. The employees even objected to the posters of Israeli hostages that Aaron Dahan put up below the Israeli flag. Dahan said a manager told him:

"There was a concern on the employees’ side that maybe it wasn’t going to look good, that it would lead to us maybe losing some business."

Aaron Dahan that due to this, he thought that he would have shut his business up. However, the word of the walkout of employees spread in the neighbourhood, and soon after that, New Yorkers came in and lined up to buy stuff from his Caffe Aronne. Other than this, some people even donated to Aaron Dahaon's fundraiser for Israel.

Dahan said that he was amazed after seeing the number of people who came in to support his Caffe Aronne. People who came in to show solidarity not only expressed their support for the business but also conveyed their solidarity with Israel.

Aaron Dahan is a Jewish, 25-year-old owner of Caffe Aronne

Aaron Dahan is a Jewish 25-year-old and is the owner of Caffe Aronne. His cafe is based in New York, and as per his LinkedIn, he is the President of the cafe. As employees began to resign from his cafe during that period, he shared his thoughts with the New York Times, stating:

"Our staff was young. They think they know everything, liberal, college-educated. They think we’re supporting genocide, we’re supporting colonialism. They know the keywords but they don’t really know what they mean."

He further said that he called his mom, Peggy, who is 50 years old, to let her know that he was thinking of shutting the shop Cafee Aronne, which was opened ten months ago. Peggy said she told her son she wouldn't let anyone close their shop.

Aaron’s mother Peggy said:

"It’s insane what’s going on. What happened this morning is I got all these texts from people I don’t even know saying, ‘Peggy, we’re coming.’ I walk in, two people were hugging me at 8:30 a.m. Now there’s a line around the corner. It just shows what an amazing community we have."

People who lined up outside the coffee shop said that they heard about this news on Instagram, and soon after, they pitched in to show support.