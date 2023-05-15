Who is Pastor Paul Mackenzie? Death toll of Kenya's doomsday cult climbs to 201

On May 13, 2023, government officials discovered 22 more bodies connected to Kenya's doomsday cult, taking the total death toll of the tragedy to 201.

Rhodah Onyancha, a regional commissioner working on the case, said:

"Our forensic team was able to exhume 22 bodies today but we have not reported any rescue.”

Furthermore, the authorities also clarified that all the bodies found had been linked to the doomsday cult, as they all were bearing signs of starvation. At the moment, 600 people are still missing, and the Kenyan authorities are investigating to find out if they are also connected to the doomsday cult.

Africa Facts Zone @AfricaFactsZone An Air Hostess, Betty Ajenta Charles was lured into starving herself to death by Kenya's Pastor Paul Mackenzie to "meet Jesus."



She sold her land for $51,505, and gave him the money.



She came back home, after her son died while fasting with her parents, who are also members.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie, the person behind the 201 deaths, started the doomsday cult and convinced people to starve themselves to meet Jesus. The pastor was arrested last month and still remains under police custody. The Kenyan authorities claim to charge the pastor with terrorism-related offences.

Kenya doomsday cult's Pastor Paul Mackenzie was born in America

Paul Mackenzie is a self-proclaimed spiritual leader who started the Good News International Church and allegedly brainwashed the people to starve themself by preaching to them ways to meet Jesus before the end of the world.

Paul Mackenzie was born in 1972 in Tennessee, the United States of America. Following his high school education, he enrolled at Tennessee University with a resolute aspiration to pursue Theology.

He is married to Joyce Mwikamba, and the couple have 7 kids together. Furthermore, the wife also worked actively for the community and the church, and the two moved to Shakahola village after allegedly closing down his church in 2019. However, it is worth noting that Joyce is Paul’s second wife, as his first wife passed away in 2009 due to asthma.

This is Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who runs the Good News International Church in Shakahola, Malindi, Kenya, he asked his followers to starve themselves to death so they could meet Jesus, they all died and we're buried in secret mass graves .

While Pastor Mackenzie remains in police custody, he has claimed that his Good News International Church ceased its operations approximately four years ago after a lengthy period of nearly two decades.

A former deputy preacher from the cult came forward and shared distressing details with the New York Times and shared how the children were the first victims, deliberately instructed to fast under the scorching sun to hasten their demise.

In a horrifying account, Mr Katana, who is assisting the police in their investigation, described how these innocent children were confined to huts for five agonizing days without sustenance or water. He further revealed that those still clinging to life were callously wrapped in blankets and buried alive.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie to be detained for 90 more days pending completion of investigation.

On Wednesday, a Kenyan court denied bail to Paul Mackenzie.

At the moment, Paul is being slammed on social media, as people are astonished and angry at him for allegedly taking away the lives of over 200 people via the doomsday cult.

