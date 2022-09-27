Who was Perry Bell? Newly elected Georgia Mayor dies in motocross accident

Perry Bell, the mayor of a north-west Georgia town named White, died in a motocross accident on Sunday, September 15, 2022. The newly elected mayor died of blunt force trauma to the chest after his vehicle was struck by another rider at the Lazy River Motocross track near Dalton, The Daily Tribune reported.

According to the outlet, Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee said the incident was an unfortunate accident that couldn’t be avoided by Georgian mayor Perry Bell, who collided with another motorcyclist on the track. In a statement to the Daily Tribune, he said:

“It was an unavoidable accident. From what I understand, he was on a jump and then he crashed on top of a jump. There was another rider right behind him and he was unable to do anything. He wasn’t able to see him to avoid it.”

Daily Tribune News @dailytribnews



“It was an unavoidable accident,” he said.



daily-tribune.com/stories/mayor-… Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee told The Daily Tribune News that City of White Mayor Perry Bell, 54, died from blunt force trauma to the chest at the Lazy River Motocross track on Sept. 24.“It was an unavoidable accident,” he said. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee told The Daily Tribune News that City of White Mayor Perry Bell, 54, died from blunt force trauma to the chest at the Lazy River Motocross track on Sept. 24.“It was an unavoidable accident,” he said.daily-tribune.com/stories/mayor-… https://t.co/DHlSLit76c

According to reports by NBC, following the incident, Bell was flown to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead. Other riders involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Friends of mayor Perry Bell describe him as someone with an adventurous streak beloved by his community.

Perry Bell with friends (Image via Roy Cicola/Facebook)

Perry Bell, 54, won the mayoral race in the Bartow County town of White earlier this year and was sworn into office in June 2022, merely two months before the tragic accident that claimed his life.

Following reports of his untimely death, friends of Bell flooded social media with condolence posts that provided insight into the Mayor’s life.

In a Facebook post, Bell was described as a thrill seeker who often sought out adventure sports. He was a base jumper, skydiver, race car driver, motorcyclist, motocross racer, and mountain bike racer.

The post read:

"I know if given the chance he would’ve made the town he fell in love with a better place to live for all the residents. Perry was also a mentor to many."

The tribute also revealed his affinity towards musical instruments like the guitar and piano. Bell was also involved in a Big Brother program where he mentored young men in the community.

The note continued:

“Unfortunately a post can’t say enough to capture the essence of this man. A true friend and much more. We had the blessing to share him with many.”

WSB Radio @wsbradio Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton. wsbradio.com/news/local/geo… Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton. wsbradio.com/news/local/geo…

Interim Mayor Gary Crisp also expressed his grief and admiration for Bell. He told WSB radio that Bell was an upstanding citizen who was devoted to helping the community.

He stated:

“He was just a caring person for the community and just wanted to help the people who lived here.”

No criminal charges were filed in the death of Perry Bell

Officials have not filed any criminal charges in connection with the death of the Georgian mayor. According to multiple reports, authorities have ruled the death an accident.

Deputy mayor Gary Crisp will take over the duties in the mayoral office until the city holds another election to replace Bell, USA Today reported.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far