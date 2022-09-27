What happened to Kee Riches ? Tributes pour in as 23-year old rapper is killed in Compton

Rapper Kee Riches, who was recently shot down in Compton, California, died on September 24. Sadly, the artist was only 23-years-old.
Speaking about the increasing gun violence in the city, rapper Ice-T wrote on Twitter:
“If you notice, LA rappers don’t wear lotta Jewelry. Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick. The list goes on. It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets.”
More information about Kee Riches’ cause of death
The rapper was shot in the 14th block of South Chester Avenue, at around 9:00 p.m. Sources say that the cops responded to a call about a gunshot victim and found Riches severely injured, upon arriving at the spot.
Two more people were injured in the incident, including a 29-year-old man, Robert Leflore Jr., and a woman, whose identity remains unknown. The woman was hospitalized and managed to survive while the other two, including Riches, were announced dead at the location.
Any evidence linked to the suspects or the motive behind the incident still remains unknown. Considering the various incidents happening with rappers in the last few months, it might have been related to robbery, but still, a confirmation is awaited from the authorities.
Everything known about Kee Riches
Kee Riches spent most of his childhood days on the Westside of Compton. He was an avid sports player, while beginning to rap at the age of 15 or 16, and was also the creator of a clothing brand and record label called 'Get Rich'.
His love for the Compton community was clearly evident, as he always used to aim for the development of the community. Speaking about the same, he once said:
“A lot of people always tell me like I set myself apart [by] helping my community, like you don’t really see a lot of artists and young men coming up really trying to give back or help their community when they don’t really have nothing. I have something so I want to give something.”
Riches used to provide backpacks to kids during summers before their classes started along with toys during Christmas. His mindset was always compared to Nipsey Hussle, who died in 2019. Following Hussle’s death, Riches had said that his biggest regret was not being able to meet Hussle. While speaking to L.A. TACO, he stated:
“Nipsey Hussle was the embodiment of a street soldier, a real hustler. As a man, as a father, as a hustler, he was that man.”
Netizens pay heartfelt tributes on Twitter
Kee Riches was a rising star in the music industry, who gained recognition for a few of his songs, including his most recent album, Easy Money 2. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his unfortunate demise:
Riches is survived by his family members, whose identities remain unknown.