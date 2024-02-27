Who was Quinn Kesler? Family leads tributes as Rodeo star dies aged 30 

National Finals Rodeo switchender Quinn Kesler has passed away. The Utah native was 30 years old at the time of his death. The cause of his sudden demise was not made public at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, many took to the internet to share their condolences with his loved ones.

News of his passing was confirmed by Jessie Hodson Kesler. While sharing a family portrait, she wrote in a Facebook post:

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that my best friend Quinn has been called back by our Heavenly Father this morning. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for all your love and support. Quincy and I are comforted by our friends and family.”

Jessie also told followers that the family was sorting “through details” and would share any updates as and when they became aware of the same.

For those uninitiated, Quinn Kesler was a switchender in an elite group of 10 men who lead the NFR.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie, his daughter, Quincy, his parents, Allyson and Greg Baker, his stepmother, Kaylynn, and his siblings, Landon, Camille, Nicole, Lindsay, and Hailey.

Quinn Kesler qualified for the NFR in 2016

According to The Team Roping Journal, Kesler qualified first with two-time World Champion Matt Sherwood in 2016 by winning the third and seventh rounds. He also heeled for Rhen Richard at the 2018 NFR finals, where he was able to finish sixth on average.

In 2019 and 2021, Kesler managed to sweep the head side and head the NFR for Joseph Harrison.

Last year, Quinn Kesler won the Days Of The Old West Rodeo with Wyatt Thomas, according to Pro Rodeo. He was also placed sixth in the average at the Riata Buckle Pro Futurity with long-time partner Colby Siddoway.

According to Pro Rodeo, his 2023 earnings stood at $14,496. He also had a world ranking of 124 last year. Throughout his career, he has earned $615,315.

Following his unexpected passing, many took to Jessie’s Facebook page to share their condolences with her family and friends. A few messages of support read:

Followers share their condolences as the father of one passes away (Image via Facebook)

Jessie Kesler also took to her Facebook page to reveal that the celebration of life for Quinn Kesler would be held on Friday, March 1, with the funeral the next day.