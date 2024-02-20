What happened to Nex Benedict? GoFundMe raises over $27,000 as Oklahoma High School student dies following physical altercation

Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old non-binary person from Oklahoma, was brutally beaten on February 7, 2024, succumbing to injuries the following day after a subsequent hospital visit. According to the police, Benedict was beaten up at the high school restroom by some of the victim's peers.

The Owasso High School authorities allegedly did not report the crime to the police until Nex was admitted to the hospital to receive treatment. A GoFundMe fundraiser was initiated on February 10 to cover the victim's funeral expenses.

Non-binary student Nex Benedict at Owasso High School dies after being beaten in restroom

Nex Benedict, a non-binary student from Oklahoma studying at Owasso High School, was allegedly beaten at the beginning of the month and tragically passed away the following day.

The school authorities claimed that they were unaware of the brutal fight until Benedict was admitted to the hospital. At around 3.30 pm, authorities responded to Bailey Medical Center, after Nex Benedict's mother reported the incident to them. According to a police report, mentioned by The Owasso Reporter, a school resource officer was made aware of the physical altercation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser that was initiated to cover Nex's funeral expenses, raised $27,836. According to the fundraiser post,

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Dagny Benedict on February 8, 2024. Dagny was a daughter, sister, cousin, and aunt. She was a 16 year old 10th grader from Owasso, Oklahoma."

According to the fundraiser page, Nex Benedict's real name is 'Dagny', while the victim uses 'Nex.'

Police are yet to determine the cause of death

The police report revealed that on Thursday, Benedict was again taken to the hospital, where they eventually passed away. Their best friend's mother told KJRH-TV,

"I think complications from brain trauma, head trauma, is what caused it. I know at one point, one of the girls was pretty much repeatedly beating [her] head across the floor."

She added,

"[Nex] couldn’t walk to the nurses’ station on [her] own, and staff didn’t call the ambulance, which amazes me."

Nex Benedict's best friend's mom further disclosed that three older girls allegedly beat them up. She further added that Benedict was initially discharged on Wednesday evening but had to be admitted the following day. The Owasso Police Department has not confirmed whether the altercation led to Benedict's death. A memorial service was held at Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, on February 15.

The Owassa Police Department stated that they are currently waiting for medical reports of the victim, before revealing additional information. Owasso Public Schools released a statement regarding the case, as reported by 2 News Oklahoma. According to the statement,

"The Owasso Police Department has notified district leaders of the death of an Owasso High School student. As this is an active police investigation, we will have no additional comment at this time. Further inquiries should be directed to the Owasso Police Department."

It continued:

"The district will have additional counselors at the school to provide support to students and staff beginning on Friday."

Sue Benedict, the deceased student's mother, described the victim as an animal lover. 16-year-old Nex also had a pet cat named Zeus. The news station reported that during the funeral service, Sue described Nex as being "tough, but a great kid."