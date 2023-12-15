Who is Reese Wilhite? Breckenridge police issues statement after Texas man assaults citizen for wearing a Palestine flag in viral video

Mach Energy Services employee Reese Wilhite is being slammed on social media after he reportedly assaulted a Breckenridge skier for wearing the Palestinian flag. The incident took place amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. While Reese's identity wasn't revealed initially, internet sleuths managed to figure it out. Netizens, meanwhile, took to social media to express shock over the incident.

Trigger Warning: The following article includes zionist details. Reader's discretion is advised.

A social media user took to X, formerly Twitter, on December 12, 2023, to reveal that their friend was attacked by Reese Wilhite in Breckenridge. The user, @reemoshaikh, stated that their friend was attacked for wearing the Palestinian flag. It is worth noting that the netizen had not initially put the alleged aggressor on blast.

“This man came and snatched his flag off and then pushed my friend onto the ground. Please help us find out who he is so that we can taken legal action,” they initially added.

The user also attached a 24-second-long video, which showed the alleged victim shouting at Wilhite and calling him a “genocidal maniac.” They alleged victim also went on to say that 20,000 people had been killed.

The video went on to show that Reese Wilhite wasn't saying anything before the two people were split apart by their friends.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 140K views.

Reese Wilhite hails from Texas

According to his now-deleted LinkedIn account, Reese Wilhite hails from Texas. The Breckenridge police took to their official X account on December 13, 2023, to ask netizens whether they knew the identity of the alleged aggressor. He was identified as Reese Wilhite the very next day by netizens.

It was revealed that Reese worked for Mach Energy Services as the Senior Project Manager. The company was founded in 2016 and according to the company's website, its specializations include pipeline installation and maintenance, in-house fabrication, and plant and facility construction.

At the time of writing this article, Reese Wilhite had wiped himself off of the internet. Thus, no additional information about him is currently available.

Netizens were shocked about the attack in Breckenridge

As mentioned earlier, netizens took to the internet to express shock over the incident. Many tagged social media pages Stop Zionist Hate and Stop Arab Hate to draw more attention to the matter. While some said that there should be immediate action taken against Wilhite, others said that he should face "hate crime charges."

The Breckenridge Police confirmed on X on December 15, 2023, that Wilhite was the one behind the Palestine flag incident. In an update, they revealed that the case was resolved "pending court proceedings.”

It is worth noting that this is not the first time a zionist has been exposed online. An X page, Stop Zionist Hate, exposed Marco Corona sales agent and Israeli, Yossi Ella for attacking two UNICEF employees in Milan, Italy. At one point in the video, Ella said- “Say Palestine one more time and I will kill you.”

The account also exposed Eve Gerber, the wife of a Harvard professor and former Obama Administration advisor for harassing a student wearing a keffiyeh. For those unversed, the garment is a traditional headdress commonly worn by those who practice Islam.

In the video, Gerber could be heard saying:

“Thank you for walking through neighborhoods with your terrorist scarf.”

Tension between pro-Palestine supporters and Zionists has grown rapidly in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict. Several radicals from each group have repeatedly blasted online.