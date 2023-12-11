How old is Rafael Govea Romero? Age and more explored as suspect arrested in Texas cheerleader's murder

23-year-old Rafael Govea Romero has been identified as the suspect in the tragic murder of the Texas cheerleader Lizbeth Medina. She was found dead on Tuesday by her mother after she missed the Christmas parade. Romero was taken into custody from Texas on Saturday. As soon as police saw Medina's body, they revealed that she was a victim of capital murder.

Authorities looked into the suspect's background and discovered that he was undocumented and also possessed an expired visa. Upon being asked, Medina's family claimed that they had not known the suspect before. Before the arrest, authorities revealed the image of a person of interest.

For the unversed, a tragic event unfolded last Tuesday after a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader was found dead in her house's bathtub. Jacqueline Medina, the victim's mom, first discovered her body and stated that she had lost her best friend. Since then, police have been investigating the alleged capital murder scene. Police revealed that image of a person of interest, and a vehicle that could belong to him.

On Sunday, December 10, the arrest was announced by the Edna Police Department. According to the news release:

"(Authorities) were able to locate an undocumented male subject, identified as Rafael Govea Romero in the city of Schulenburg."

The release further mentioned:

"Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers immediately traveled to Schulenburg where Romero was placed under arrest for Capital Murder and transported to the Jackson County Jail."

KSAT revealed that Rafael Govea Romero is 23 years old and was born in Mexico. Several law enforcement agencies, including the Edna Police Department, Texas Rangers, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and Texas DPS, were involved in the investigation of the tragic murder. ABC 7 Chicago reported that the arrest occurred at the same time a candlelight vigil was held to honor Lizbeth.

Police haven't yet confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the victim

According to law enforcement officers, the connection between Lizbeth Medina and Rafael Govea Romero couldn't be confirmed. Hence, the incident could be a random one or a deliberate one. According to authorities, the family of the victim is currently grieving after the tragic loss. According to ABC 7 Chicago, Edna Police Chief Rick Boone said:

"Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizabeth's family and friends are grieving and still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace."

Jacqueline Medina told KTRK:

"My head is just spinning everywhere, and I just want answers, I want justice."

She further stated that Medina was a kind person and always up for helping people. Jacqueline stated that she had moved to Edna about a year back with her family. The autopsy report of the victim is yet to be released, as of now. Police have not revealed many details about the incident or the arrest. They have also not revealed the circumstances of the victim's death.