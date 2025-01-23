Who was Ricardo Godoi and what happened to him? Brazilian influencer dies during tattoo session

Brazilian influencer Ricardo Godoi's life came to a tragic end on Monday, January 20, 2025, after he underwent general anesthesia for a full back tattoo. The tattoo studio hired by Ricardo reportedly booked Dia Revitalite Hospital in Santa Catarina's Itapema town to prepare for the inking.

According to reports from Daily Mail, Ricardo went into a cardiac arrest on the operation table while undergoing anesthesia before the tattooing began. A cardiologist was called to the scene in an attempt to resuscitate him but to no avail.

Ricardo, who had over 225,000 followers on Instagram, ran a business dealing in luxury cars, including Lamborghini, Porsche, and Ferrari.

Tattoo studio owner says Ricardo Godoi passed away after being sedated

According to Daily Mail, Ricardo informed his Instagram followers about his tattoo session on Monday morning.

"I'm about to undergo a surgical procedure and will only be back here after 4pm," he said.

Though the name of the tattoo studio was not disclosed, the owner reportedly told the outlet that they had arranged special equipment, drugs, and medical staff for Ricardo due to the risks involved with the inking session.

"We also hired a doctor with a specialism in anaesthesiology and experience in intubation, whose documentation was approved by the hospital," he added.

According to the tattoo studio's owner, Ricardo Godoi also had some mandatory blood tests done before the procedure, and the results did not alert them about any possible health risks. He reportedly signed a general consent form regarding the risk and accountability of the inking procedure.

Ricardo reportedly suffered cardiac arrest shortly after he was sedated and intubated.

"That occurred before they even started tattooing him. He was quickly checked and a cardiologist was called in to try to revive him, unfortunately without success," the owner said.

The tattoo studio told Daily Mail that Ricardo was a "great friend" as well as a client, and his death left them with deep regrets.

A police investigation was launched following Ricardo's death.

More about Ricardo Godoi

Ricardo Godoi was the CEO of Godoi Premium Group and was married to Rafaela Gastaldi. He actively posted about different car models on his Instagram page and shared motivating words for his followers.

Ricardo had a son, as seen in one of his Instagram posts from June 20, 2023. The influencer wished his toddler a happy birthday. It is unclear how many kids Ricardo had as he claimed to have a grandson in another post from March 18, 2024.

An official statement about his death was shared on his Instagram:

"Today we say goodbye to Ricardo Godoi, an incredible person who left his mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His joy, generosity and light will continue to be present in our memories and every story he helped build. May he rest in peace. Our condolences to family & friends."

According to the post, Ricardo Godoi died around 12 pm on Monday. Details about his funeral and burial were said to be disclosed soon.

Ricardo's friend Eduardo Razuk commented on the Instagram post, noting the influencer's death was unbelievable as he spoke to him the morning before he passed.

