Who did Robyn Griggs play in "Another World"? Actress passes away after long battle with cancer

Famous actress Robyn Griggs passed away on August 13 at the age of 49. The news was revealed in a post on her Facebook page, which stated:

“With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories. I will never forget how open she was to telling her story and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you."

The popular personality died of cervical cancer and had entered hospice care before her demise. She disclosed a few weeks ago that she had four new tumors and had to undergo chemotherapy because of her health issues.

Robyn Griggs' character in Another World was called Maggie Cory

Robyn Griggs played the role of Maggie Cory from 1993 to 1995 in the NBC soap opera, Another World.

Created by Irna Phillips and William J. Bell, the show aired for 35 seasons with 8,891 episodes from May 1964 to June 1999. The runtime for each episode was initially 30 minutes, but was later extended to 60 minutes and then to 90 minutes.

It was the first series to address abortion and the first that led to a crossover and spin-offs. The theme song of the show also topped the Billboard charts.

Journey of Robyn Griggs as an actress

Robyn Griggs and Peter Barton attend the 20th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (Image via Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images)

Born on April 30, 1973, Griggs started her career as Molly in the Broadway musical Annie and hosted the Nickelodeon series Rated K.

Robyn Griggs gained recognition for her appearance on the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live, in 1991. She portrayed Stephanie Hobart in six episodes and was nominated for a Young Artist Award for her performance.

She later became famous for appearing on the NBC series, Another World. However, she was removed from the show in 1995. Making an appearance on Hard Copy, she said it happened due to her relationship with John Wayne Bobbitt. She claimed that John was her friend, but the producers stated that they planned to take the role in a new direction.

Speaking about her experience working in soaps, she said that acting in these shows taught her a lot of discipline and helped her realize that she can play any role while taking time to understand a character. She also appeared in a few movies like Severe Injuries, The Absence of Light, Hellweek, Dead Clowns, and more.

Griggs is survived by her husband Mark Wiley. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and did not have any children.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh