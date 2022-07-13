How old is Jeff Burton? The Point radio host enters hospice amid battle with cancer

The Rizzuto Show star Jeff Burton recently entered hospice while struggling with cancer.

Rizzuto announced on Monday, July 11, that 55-year-old Burton last appeared on the show on July 1 which badly affected him. He added that Jeff had not been doing well for the last few days and that he was waiting for an update from Jeff’s wife, Julie. Rizzuto also disclosed that Jeff might not return.

Sumner @renmusb1 ST. LOUIS – 105.7’s Jeff Burton from The Rizzuto Show has entered hospice care. The announcement came during Monday morning’s show. On Saturday, July 2, Jeff was taken to the hospital via ambulance, Jeff’s wife Juli said in a Facebook post.🥺 ST. LOUIS – 105.7’s Jeff Burton from The Rizzuto Show has entered hospice care. The announcement came during Monday morning’s show. On Saturday, July 2, Jeff was taken to the hospital via ambulance, Jeff’s wife Juli said in a Facebook post.🥺🙏 https://t.co/UboYvBhUrG

Jeff was recently admitted to the hospital as his prostate cancer spread all across his body. Doctors revealed that an end-of-life plan was required and Jeff returned to his home on July 8. Julie said that his family members are doing everything they can to make him feel comfortable and thanked everyone for their love and support.

Jeff Burton’s age and health issues explored

Jeff Burton was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021 (Image via Phillip7522/Twitter)

Jeff Burton’s fans have been sending him their best wishes on social media after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He is currently 55 years old and celebrated his most recent birthday in May 2022.

Burton revealed to his listeners in March 2021 that he is suffering from prostate cancer, stating that the diagnosis came after a normal blood test which proved that his PSA levels were rising. He said that he did another check-up after a few months and his PSA levels were still increasing.

Rizzuto recently shared an update about Burton’s health. He also said that Burton had to be in and out of the show in recent times since he had to take bathroom breaks during his appearances. Rizzuto said:

“He was in and out. While he was on the air with us, he texted me a couple of times like, ‘hey turn me down I gotta run to the bathroom.”

Jeff’s wife Julie revealed in a social media post that doctors at Missouri Baptist were trying hard to stabilize him and that he received two blood transfusions alongside a platelet transfusion at the time. Although his condition eventually stabilized, his blood levels were not norma, and it was evident that the cancer was affecting his body.

Rizzuto mentioned that he is expecting a miracle for Jeff. Patrico stated that Jeff has worked in radio for a long time and that he grew up listening to Jeff.

About Jeff Burton

Jeff Burton has been a part of The Rizzuto Show since 2014 and hosted it along with Rizzuto, Tony Patrico, Moon Valjean, and King Scott. He has also hosted a celebrity news section called C**p On Celebrities and is also a co-producer of the same. Burton appeared on the Women Want Strong Men podcast in March 2022.

He has worked in radio since 1986. He was previously a DJ for 105.7 The Point. As an author, he released his first children’s book, The Watering Hole, in 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far