Who is Rodney Harrison? Suffolk County Police Commissioner announces surprise resignation

Rodney Harrison, a Suffolk County Police Commissioner, made his way into the headlines after suddenly resigning from his role on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Harrison was the officer who played a key role in cracking the Gilgo Beach serial killings case and was the commissioner who held the position for two long years.

While it is not clear why he has resigned, he stated in his memo that he is honored to have worked with talented people in his department. Rodney Harrison mentioned:

“Serving as the Suffolk County Police commissioner for the past two years was not only a privilege but one of the greatest highlights of my law enforcement career and that is because of you. It has been an honour to be part of this organization and work with so many talented individuals. Each day, I have been impressed by stories of heroism, bravery, and dedication to the residents of this county.”

Furthermore, after his resignation, the county executive also released a statement, claiming:

“For the last two years, Commissioner Rodney Harrison has led the Suffolk County Police Department with honour, integrity, and distinction. Because of his efforts, our communities are safer, the department is more equitable, accountable and transparent, and meaningful relationships have been fostered with our diverse communities.”

Before taking up the role of Suffolk County Police Commissioner, Rodney Harrison was the chief of the department at the NYPD. He started his career in the Big Apple police force in 1991.

Rodney Harrison was the first black commissioner in the department’s history

Rodney Harrison became the first black commissioner in the department’s history after he acquired the position in 2021. Not just this, he is also one of the few people to be given a top-tier position after he was a NYPD cadet.

As soon as Rodney became the Suffolk County Police Commissioner, he was handed over the Gilgo Beach serial murder case. Furthermore, right from his first day on the job, solving the complex case became his priority.

He visited the families during his first week in office and assured them that justice would be served. Just six weeks into his new position, he had successfully solved the case, and arrests were made.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone also talked about how facilely Rodney solved the case, as he said:

“Commissioner Harrison’s achievements are innumerable, including the continued implementation of our historic police reform plan, significant investments in officer safety and tackling quality of life issues, but the most significant in his tenure is the arrest of an alleged serial killer in connection to the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation.”

The serial killings were one of the most complex cases in the country, as the series of killings happened between 1996 and 2011, killing more than 11 people.

However, the fact that Rodney Harrison could solve the case within two months of his joining left many surprised and made him popular amongst his seniors and colleagues.

Talking about his personal life, NCB New York stated that Harrison’s wife is also a retired NYPD lieutenant and has two daughters, who have recently joined the force as patrol officers. At the moment, Harrison has not revealed his reason for resigning, and the Suffolk County Police Department is also yet to decide his last day of work.