Who is Rose Montoya? White House pride event sparks backlash online over topless incident 

Transgender model and TikTok influencer Rose Montoya is garnering immense backlash online after going topless at the White House. The Biden administration hosted the largest Pride celebration in history by inviting thousands of members of the LGBTQ community to the Southern Lawn to celebrate Pride Month. In wake of conservatives boycotting companies for supporting the LGBTQ community, they have also taken to the internet to criticize those who appeared at the White House.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden hosted a Pride Month celebration alongside the First Lady Jill Biden.

Rose Montoya took to TikTok to share that she was invited to the White House to celebrate the festival. In a lengthy clip she showed followers what occurred during the event, which included a speech from the Biden administration, festivities and taking pictures with the president. Unexpectedly, she also appeared topless on the White House lawn alongside other members of the LGBTQ community.

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok This is what happened at the White House pride event. A disgrace to our country. This is what happened at the White House pride event. A disgrace to our country. https://t.co/QmXVIdmOPr

While criticizing Rose Montoya, internet personality and conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk shared an edited clip of speeches that were narrated at the event. In the clip Biden was heard saying- “Happy Pride Month,” “Happy Pride Year! Happy Pride Life,” “transgender children,” “you are heard,” “you are understood,” “and you belong” and "you are the bravest and most inspiring people I have ever known.”

Who is Rose Montoya? Transgender activist exposes herself during White House event, leaving netizens enraged

According to her official bio, Montoya came out as being attracted to men in 10th grade. As she began gaining support, she went on to perform drag in college and came out as transgender in 2015. She came out as bis*xual the following year. In 2019, she came out as nonbinary and now goes by she/her/hers and they/them their/ theirs pronouns.

The Seattle University graduate has been part of several hit movie productions including The Q Agenda, TomboyX, Yandy, and Agent of Change amongst others.

Rose Montoya has amassed 103K followers on Instagram and according to her profile she was nominated for favourite TikToker at the 10th Annual Queerty Awards and is also a Out 100 Nominee alongside Symone, Elvira and Elliot Page.

She has collaborated with several brand and organizations including Fenty Beauty, TikTok, Instagram, Planned Parenthood and Fluide Beauty amongst others.

Netizens relentlessly attacked her on social media as the White House TikTok video went viral. The LGBTQ community and Pride Month also became a victim of online hate. A few comments online read:

Larry Dean Jones Jr. @LarryDJonesJr @charliekirk11 So much for decorum and professionalism; there are no words for the amount of disgrace and disrespect. We are being lighted at by so many countries and no one could even tot take us seriously. @charliekirk11 So much for decorum and professionalism; there are no words for the amount of disgrace and disrespect. We are being lighted at by so many countries and no one could even tot take us seriously.

After becoming a topic of debate online, the influencer took to her Instagram account to address the matter. She said:

“Going topless in Washington DC is legal. And I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple because why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off however, before coming off as trans, it was not? All you’re doing is affirming that I am a woman. All you’re doing is saying trans women are women.”

Montoya went on to clarify that she did not have any intentions to come off as vulgar.

