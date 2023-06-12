"GO WOKE, GO BROKE": Dylan Mulvaney and Kellogg's controversy explained as cereal company faces boycott calls

After facing massive backlash for her campaign with Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney was recently spotted posing with Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger. The transgender influencer interacted with the mascot during the 76th Tony Awards magenta carpet. However, as soon as the pictures made their way to social media, netizens began speculating if the exchange is hinting towards a new collaboration.

While the brand has still not announced any plans for a potential partnership with Mulvaney, social media users have already started bashing the brand for Tony the Tiger’s pictures with Dylan Mulvaney. One social media user even called the brand “woke” and remarked whether Mulvaney was dating Tony the Tiger.

Social media users bashed Kellogg's after Mulvaney was spotted posing with Tony the Tiger during 76th Tony Awards magenta carpet. Many speculate an upcoming collaboration. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, Tony the Tiger and Dylan got several pictures clicked together and exchanged smiles and laughs. The mascot even helped the transgender influencer hold her trail.

Social media users lash out at Kellogg’s after several pictures of Dylan Mulvaney with Tony the Tiger go viral

In a social media storm that has taken the internet by surprise, Kellogg's finds itself at the center of a heated controversy as numerous pictures of Dylan Mulvaney posing with Tony the Tiger, the iconic mascot of Frosted Flakes cereal, have gone viral.

The images, capturing moments from Mulvaney's interaction with the beloved character, have sparked outrage among social media users, who are now lashing out at Kellogg's for their alleged endorsement of Mulvaney, who is facing serious allegations.

As the photos made the rounds on the internet, netizens wasted no time expressing their frustration towards Kellogg's. After a Twitter user, @amuse, shared the update, here is how social media users reacted to the same:

On the other hand, Dylan Mulvaney’s new blonde hair was also noticed by social media users, who made fun of it. Furthermore, many social media users also argued that companies must be more cautious in choosing their brand ambassadors, considering the backlash and boycott faced by brands like Bud Light and Nike in the past.

