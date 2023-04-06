"Lot of people are going to cut back on alcohol": Jack Daniels Drag Queen Summer Camp surfaces amid Bud Light ad controversy

A Jack Daniels' Summer Campaign ad from two years ago featuring drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race was brought back into the spotlight and criticized. This came after netizens called for a boycott of Bud Light for featuring transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney a few days ago.

Dylan rose to fame on social media after she started documenting her transition into girlhood over the span of several months. She was offered several brand deals throughout 2022.

Ron C @Ron11366

Republicans are having a breakdown over Jack Daniels teaming up with RuPaul for "Drag Queen Summer Glamp." The problem with this is that this actually took place in 2021, not now.

However, after the influencer shared a video of her collaboration with Bud Light on Instagram, a strong online backlash followed. The vast majority of beer consumers were apparently not interested in promoting the radical gender theory associated with Dylan’s gender identity.

Shortly after the controversy, netizens dug up a previous marketing campaign from the Tennessee-based whiskey company that featured drag queens. Even though the campaign is from 2021, users on social media did not back off from criticizing the brand either.

One user @MarkDomel wrote on Twitter that bringing up the whiskey ad would be beneficial since it would help a lot of people reduce their consumption of alcohol.

Mark Domel @MarkDomel @bennyjohnson @JackDaniels_US On the plus side a lot of people are going to cut back on alcohol

Netizens react to Jack Daniels summer campaign featuring drag queens

The popular whiskey company based in Lynchburg, Tennessee, partnered with three performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race back in 2021. Drag queens Manila Luzon, Bebe Zahara Benet, and Trinity the Tuck participated in a three-episode series called Drag Queen Summer Glamp.

The series was sponsored by Jack Daniels' Tennessee Fire. The brand aired the series online during Pride Month, i.e., June of that year. The three-episode series centered around the three drag queens planning to celebrate Pride Month with Southern barbecue and the famous Tennessee whiskey.

PushItRealGood @PushReal @mtgreenee



PushItRealGood @PushReal @mtgreenee

Give me a shot @Travistritt Jack Daniels said in June 2021 that it had teamed up with three drag queens from the hit TV show to produce a series of videos called Drag Queen Summer Glamp. It features the participants completing challenges around the company's Lynchburg, Tennessee, distillery.

Back then, Jack Daniels' Fire brand manager Lauren Richmond stated in a press release that the campaign reaffirmed their commitment to the queer community. He said:

“This series demonstrates our brand’s holistic approach to engaging the consumers we serve through culture and unexpected partnerships.”

However, netizens took offense to the whiskey brewer’s Pride campaign as they called for a boycott of the brand. Many labeled the company as “woke.”

🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 @hottamali02



just went woke. Unbelievable.



🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 @hottamali02

just went woke. Unbelievable.

Time to leave their products on the store shelves. Are you freaking kidding me!? @JackDaniels_US just went woke. Unbelievable. Time to leave their products on the store shelves.

VeBee🇺🇸✝️ @VeBo1991 Note to Jack Daniels- “ If everyone is thinking alike , then someone isn’t thinking!” Every woke will be broke ! Note to Jack Daniels- “ If everyone is thinking alike , then someone isn’t thinking!” Every woke will be broke ! https://t.co/GLCYyZWObK

Joe Has Dementia @RokerGlasses Bud Light: “We’re partnering with ‘Transgender’ Dylan Mulvaney!”



Jack Daniels: “Hold my Bud Light!”



Joe Has Dementia @RokerGlasses Bud Light: "We're partnering with 'Transgender' Dylan Mulvaney!"

Jack Daniels: "Hold my Bud Light!"

Jack Daniels Sponsoring "Drag Queen Summer Glamp"

Ryan Cunningham @rycunni



Ryan Cunningham @rycunni

Vote with your wallets and make them go broke. Looks like @JackDaniels_US has gone woke. Vote with your wallets and make them go broke.

Unreconstructed Rebel @Shootboss 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 @hottamali02



just went woke. Unbelievable.



Unreconstructed Rebel @Shootboss 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 @hottamali02

just went woke. Unbelievable.

Time to leave their products on the store shelves. Are you freaking kidding me!? @JackDaniels_US just went woke. Unbelievable. Time to leave their products on the store shelves. I have been a big fan of Jack Daniels since the 70's but I'll never spend another penny on it.

After country singer Travis Tritt called to boycott Bud Light, he shared the 2021 Jack Daniels' campaign and asked everyone to take a look at it. However, even amidst a strong negative response from the majority of the U.S. population on Twitter, several people stood up for the LGBTQ+, especially the trans community.

Critter @asclepiasyriaca



You're free to boycott Budweiser and Jack Daniels and Disney and M&Ms and Doritos and Nike and the NFL and Target and Amazon and...



Critter @asclepiasyriaca

You're free to boycott Budweiser and Jack Daniels and Disney and M&Ms and Doritos and Nike and the NFL and Target and Amazon and...

But wouldn't it be easier just to stop being bigots? Maybe accept that other people have a right to exist? Just a thought. Travis Tritt @Travistritt I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. Dear Republicans, You're free to boycott Budweiser and Jack Daniels and Disney and M&Ms and Doritos and Nike and the NFL and Target and Amazon and...But wouldn't it be easier just to stop being bigots? Maybe accept that other people have a right to exist? Just a thought.

Tim Haynes @THETimHaynes @Travistritt @JackDaniels_US This guy is calling out drag shows. Nothing says straight American red blooded man like a leather bedazzled jacket, cleavage, and tassels. Travis was doing drag before it was mainstream. @Travistritt @JackDaniels_US This guy is calling out drag shows. Nothing says straight American red blooded man like a leather bedazzled jacket, cleavage, and tassels. Travis was doing drag before it was mainstream. https://t.co/6eiBYrlx0Z

Renee Liberty 🇺🇸 @renee_liberty @Travistritt

I'm a straight female, but not an insecure one, so men dressing up in drag doesn't bother me. You have to be pretty insecure in yourself to be bothered by someone else's choices.

Renee Liberty 🇺🇸 @renee_liberty @Travistritt

I'm a straight female, but not an insecure one, so men dressing up in drag doesn't bother me. You have to be pretty insecure in yourself to be bothered by someone else's choices.

Sorry, this world has bigger issues. @JackDaniels_US Really not sure why people are so bothered by drag queens. I'm a straight female, but not an insecure one, so men dressing up in drag doesn't bother me. You have to be pretty insecure in yourself to be bothered by someone else's choices. Sorry, this world has bigger issues.

Sarah Daniels @SarahDaniels @Travistritt @JackDaniels_US I’m a whiskey drinker and don’t like Jack but now I think I’ll add some to my collection. Thanks, bigot! 🥰 @Travistritt @JackDaniels_US I’m a whiskey drinker and don’t like Jack but now I think I’ll add some to my collection. Thanks, bigot! 🥰

Dylan Mulvaney's Instagram post promoting Bud Light started the online outrage

The outrage against alcohol brands started with Dylan Mulvaney’s April 2 post on Instagram, where she promoted her collaboration with Budweiser’s Bud Light sub-brand. She shared that the company sent her a customized can with her face on it as a token to celebrate her 365 days of being a girl.

In another video, Dylan can be seen drinking a Bud Light can in her bathtub. The Conservatives criticized the beer brewer’s decision to form an association with a trans activist. After Jack Daniels' collaboration with the drag queens surfaced, these people noted that both these companies forgot their target audience, claiming that only men drink beer and whiskey.

