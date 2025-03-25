"Who’s paying $2/banana??" — Internet reacts to Walmart jumping on the Ashton Hall trend by adding Saratoga water, bananas and ice in the cart

In an unexpected turn of events, Walmart has embraced the latest viral trend started by influencer Ashton Hall, known for his passionate morning routine videos, by adding unusual grocery cart combinations.

On March 24, 2025, the American multinational retail corporation took to its X account to share a screenshot of a cart containing bananas, ice, and water—a combination similar to Ashton Hall's recent morning routine video.

The post quickly gained traction, with many users on X reacting to Walmart's choices. One netizen on X commented:

"Who's paying $2/banana??"

Some users on X commented on the prices of the entire grocery cart, suggesting that the prices in the United States for basic things like fruit and ice are pretty high.

"Are these the actually prices of things in the USA? So expensive wtf 🤣 Socialist france cheaper than expensive USA," a user on X commented.

"It's amazing how 8 small bananas can cost ~$3.20. Oh, nevermind. The shopper just can't work the damn scale more often than not," another wrote on X.

"$27 dollars for a bunch of bananas? jfc the USA is more cooked than the UK," a netizen commented.

Moreover, some users on X indicated that the trend is getting out of their hands and must be stopped now. Others still seem shocked at the prices, indicating that they thought the American retail store was a budget option.

"This is getting out of hand; we need to put a stop to it. 🛑," a netizen commented.

"I thought Walmart was supposed to be the budget option," another user on X commented.

"Better scarf down all 12 bunches of those bananas before leaving the store," a third netizen commented.

As of now, the retail store has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Walmart joins Ashton Hall's morning routine trend involving Saratoga water, bananas, and ice

On Monday, March 24, 2025, the American multinational retail corporation Walmart posted on X a screenshot of a grocery store featuring a six-pack of Saratoga water retailing at $71.76, a bunch of organic bananas costing $27.12, and a small ice bag of roughly 10 pounds retailing at $22.56.

The post appeared to be a subtle jab at influencer Ashton Hall's morning routine. On March 20, 2025, Hall shared a video on X showcasing his routine, in which he used Saratoga water for an ice facial.

Later in the same video, he had one banana, whose peel Hall used on his skin for an extra glow. Walmart captioned the post:

"rise and grind."

Ashton Hall, an entrepreneur and fitness influencer, was also seen holding a Saratoga water bottle throughout his video, which added an unconscious focus on the brand.

Saratoga Water is a premium bottled spring water sourced from natural springs in Saratoga Springs, New York. Known for its crisp taste and mineral content, it has been a staple in the beverage industry for over 150 years.

As of now, Ashton Hall has not reacted to Walmart's post publicly.

