Who is Sahli Negassi? New Jersey teen goes viral after scoring a perfect 1600 on the SAT

Sahli Negassi, a 17-year-old student from West Orange, New Jersey, went viral on social media after scoring a perfect 1600 on his SAT, a feat achieved by less than 1% of test-takers nationwide. For the unversed, the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) is a standardized exam used for college and university admissions in the United States.

Negassi's achievement was first reported on the West Orange Public Schools' website on February 18, 2025. In the article, he recounted the moment he saw his score for the first time, sharing that he called his mom to let her know. However, he admitted that the result left him feeling nervous, adding that it still didn't feel real.

"I walked out of [my] first period [class] and immediately called my mom. I showed it to a classmate, but then I got nervous and joked that it was Photoshopped. Even now, it still doesn’t feel real. But more than anything, I was relieved—I had finally proven to myself that it was possible," Negassi said.

Born in Manhattan, New York, Sahli Negassi was raised in West Orange, New Jersey. Along with his academics, he is also an athlete, competing on his high school's cross-country and track teams.

Sahli Negassi hopes to become a lawyer

According to the West Orange Public Schools website, Sahli Negassi skipped preschool and began his education at Mount Pleasant and St. Cloud elementary schools. He then attended Edison and Roosevelt Middle Schools and is currently a student at West Orange High School.

Negassi shared that his SAT preparations were self-made, and he mostly used free sources like YouTube, Khan Academy, and the SAT Educator Question Bank to study. He added that his AP coursework helped him achieve his perfect score on the SAT.

Sahli Negassi also explained how he juggled his academics with his extracurricular activities, adding that the most difficult part was finding time to study. Along with being on the track and cross-country teams, the teenager is also a varsity chess team member and a part of the Royal Strings ensemble.

"Really, the hardest part of studying was finding time. I had to make it whenever I could—at meals, during slow class periods, on bus rides. Taking it one question at a time was good enough," Negassi said.

Following his achievement, both his principal and the superintendent of West Orange Public Schools praised him. Principal Oscar Guerrero appreciated Negassi for successfully managing his exams with other activities, while Superintendent Hayden Moore dubbed him as an inspiration to other students, highlighting his "dedication, balance, and passion."

"Sahli’s story is one of dedication, balance, and passion. He’s an inspiration to our students and a testament to what can be achieved with perseverance and drive," Moore said.

Not much is known about Sahli Negassi's personal life. However, the teenager revealed that his dream is to attend Harvard University and become a lawyer. He also imparted a piece of advice to other students taking their SATs, asking them to "Be intentional. Know what you want for yourself, and throw your whole body at it."

